Russia Closer to Full Certification for Its Groundbreaking New-Generation Airliner

Russia is aiming to reach new frontiers in both military and commercial aviation. Earlier this year, it unveiled its highly-anticipated next-generation fighter jet, the infamous Checkmate, and is now ending the year with a milestone for its future airliner boasting a domestically-made engine and composite wings.
There are two major innovations that the MC-21-300, the new-generation aircraft developed by United Aircraft Corporation, brings to the table. The first one is a domestically-made engine, the PD-14, and the most impressive one is the innovative composite wing material and technology.
The main benefit of using polymer composite materials and a vacuum infusion technology for the wings is that it reduces the airplane’s overall weight, which allows for a wider fuselage with an extended cabin. In turn, this translates to a greater level of comfort for passengers, while the lowered costs of using domestically-made components enable efficient mass production.
Recently, the MC-21-300 conducted its first flight with composite wings, proving the success of this innovative component. But there’s still a lot to go until the airplane with Russian engine and wings will be fully certified. Until then, it has achieved another milestone by receiving the basic type certification. This means that only the MC-21 powered by the American Pratt & Whitney (PW140) engine, with wings made from foreign-sourced materials, is officially certified for now.
According to Russian officials, the certificate will be extended in 2022 for the version with composite wings and the PD-14 engine. Plus, several other certification flights are planned for 2022, 2023, and beyond. "The document confirms that the MC-21-310 aircraft is ready for full-scale serial production. The airliner turned out to be modern, beautiful and world-class, without exaggeration. It has a number of constructive innovations and the widest salon among the same-class aircraft. I am sure both airlines and passengers will appreciate it," said Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec.
The next step for the MC-21-300 is to be tested in high altitude conditions, low temperatures, and strong winds – after all, it takes a lot to be able to handle this country’s challenging geography and climate.
The main benefit of using polymer composite materials and a vacuum infusion technology for the wings is that it reduces the airplane’s overall weight, which allows for a wider fuselage with an extended cabin. In turn, this translates to a greater level of comfort for passengers, while the lowered costs of using domestically-made components enable efficient mass production.
Recently, the MC-21-300 conducted its first flight with composite wings, proving the success of this innovative component. But there’s still a lot to go until the airplane with Russian engine and wings will be fully certified. Until then, it has achieved another milestone by receiving the basic type certification. This means that only the MC-21 powered by the American Pratt & Whitney (PW140) engine, with wings made from foreign-sourced materials, is officially certified for now.
According to Russian officials, the certificate will be extended in 2022 for the version with composite wings and the PD-14 engine. Plus, several other certification flights are planned for 2022, 2023, and beyond. "The document confirms that the MC-21-310 aircraft is ready for full-scale serial production. The airliner turned out to be modern, beautiful and world-class, without exaggeration. It has a number of constructive innovations and the widest salon among the same-class aircraft. I am sure both airlines and passengers will appreciate it," said Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec.
The next step for the MC-21-300 is to be tested in high altitude conditions, low temperatures, and strong winds – after all, it takes a lot to be able to handle this country’s challenging geography and climate.