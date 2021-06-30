5 Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options

United Airlines Places Its Largest Aircraft Order, Will Get 270 New Planes

United Airlines (UA) recently announced that it made the largest combined order in the airline’s history, purchasing 270 new planes to complete its fleet. 6 photos



According to the



First class seats will feature 13-inch high-definition screens and economy class seats will come with 10-inch HD screens. There will be a collection of more than 2,800 movies, and TV shows to choose from, as well as podcasts, games and audio playlists. All the seats will also have access to electrical power and USB charge ports as well as accessibility features for passengers with visual or hearing disabilities.



The new aircraft are meant to improve the customer experience and increase by 30 percent the total number of available seats per domestic departure. There will also be a reduction in carbon emissions per seat. UA has witnessed a surge in demand brought by the end of restrictions caused by the global health crisis.



United Airlines claims that along with this current order, it plans to introduce over 500 new narrow-body aircraft during the next years. 40 planes will be introduced next year, 138 in 2023 and 350 in 2024 and beyond.



