Russia’s New-Gen Airliner With Innovative Composite Wings Completes First Flight

Russia’s focus on self-sufficiency is widely known, and this ambition extends to commercial aircraft manufacturing. The country’s first medium-haul airliner with composite wings, and one of the first of its kind in the world, has just performed its first flight, with great success.
Almost five years ago, the Irkut Corporation began developing the MC-21-300, a new-generation aircraft with a medium capacity of 163 to 211 passengers. Its unique feature? Composite, Russian-made wings, instead of conventional metal ones that are dependent on foreign-made components.
The innovative polymer composite materials were developed by the Russian aircraft manufacturer in collaboration with the prestigious Moscow State University and experts in the aviation industry. This not only cuts production costs, enabling cost- and time-efficient mass-production, but also makes the airliner more aerodynamic.
By using wings that are lightweight yet strong, the MC-21 could be built with a wider fuselage and an extended cabin. This adds up to a higher level of comfort for passengers while still keeping the total costs reasonable.
The wings are made using domestically-developed composite materials, plus a vacuum infusion technology that Irkut Corporation claims is patented in Russia. The result is a high percentage of composite materials in the overall airframe, of up to 40%, which is said to be unprecedented for this size category aircraft.
Right around our Christmas time (theirs is coming up on January7), the first MC-21-300 conducted its first flight. Test pilots Roman Taskaev and Oleg Kononenko, both “Heroes of Russia,” were in charge of piloting the new airliner that took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant airfield. Previous prototypes were flown in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
The successful flight is a milestone in the development of this new-generation aircraft, set to start being delivered to airliners in 2022. Six MC-21-300 are currently in production, with two sets of the innovative composite wings already completed.
But Russia’s ambitious aviation plan doesn’t stop here. A state-of-the-art turbofan based on the MC-21’s PD-14 new engine is also being developed, with the goal of powering a future long-haul airliner.
