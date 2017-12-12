RS3 Sedan and RS7 Performance Race, Have a Conversation

autoevolution
 

Fast Audis have gotten just as expensive as their BMW counterparts, and they're generally not as fun on a race track. However, we think RS models have some of the best sounding exhaust systems in the industry, like these two.
This video features the intern and the guy who's just about to retire. The new kid is smart, but after many years in the business, the old RS7 still has a few things to teach.

Can you still buy the RS7 Performance? Probably for the next month or so, but next year Audi will start production of the all-new A7. There's not going to be a V8 version for a while, but when it arrives, chances are that it will be available as a hybrid with 700 HP.

That's a big number, but the 605 HP of the current twin-turbo 4.0-liter isn't too shabby either. In these precise conditions, she will do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.38 seconds, as measured by the V-box, which means it's still one of the fastest Audis ever made.

The RS3 sedan is already a familiar sight, but you have to remember that it was launched this year. Under its hood is a new version of the 2.5-liter TFSI, a 5-cylinder turbo developing 400 HP. At 1,515 kilograms, we wouldn't call this car light, especially considering it's less than 4.5 meters long. However, it rockets off the line with the usual enthusiasm of a quattro machine. The V-box time of 3.68 seconds seems absurd, considering Audi rates it at 4.1 seconds. But maybe the road was extra-sticky that day.

The sound quality of the clip is superb, as we hear the 'conversation' between the 2.5 and the 4.0 TFSI engines. However, the paint finishes are a little dull, especially after seeing Sonoma Green.

If you want to see these two cars together again, check out the commercial Audi shot for the holiday season. It's pretty funny.

