Audi RS3 and RS7 Race for Parking Spots Before Holidays in Commercial

17 Nov 2017, 12:44 UTC ·
by
Merry Christmas kids. Daddy got you a gift card at Walmart because they were all out of the toy you wanted by the time he found a parking spot. What, you're not happy? Well, you've adopted anyway.
But seriously, the struggle to find parking at the mall before the holidays is too real! Thank god for online shopping, right? But you're still not going to avoid shopping areas for a whole month just because it's crowded.

For its latest U.S. market commercial, Audi took everything that's crazy about a parking lot and squeezed it into one ad for the holidays. It features everything, including that person you think, is going to leave but isn't, the 2/3 of a spot left by some guy who can't park and that old person who can't remember where he parked and you know is going to take ages to get out.

The Audi ad also features the usual engaging action. In fact, it wouldn't be that funny without the two main protagonists who go full-ham. At the start of it all, the RS3 and RS7 drivers nod at each other with the knowing look of two people who love the same brand.

But as the entire universe unravels around them (that's what not finding a spot feels like) the two get all sweaty as they try to hold onto their humanity. It all escalates to the point where the two reach the rooftop and decide to do something crazy: jump the cars in Dukes of Hazzard style.

Unfortunately, the budget for the ad probably didn't have enough money for a couple of wrecked RS models. So they quickly segmey to the two bumping shopping carts and getting ready to make a mad dash for the last zebra-leopard plushie in the store. Can't we just skip the next to months altogether?

