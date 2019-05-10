RS Q8 SPied at the Nurburgring, Is a 600+ HP Lamborghini Urus Rival

SUV

HP

Rumor has it that the Urus and Q8 were designed in proximity, which explains why this is the least understated Germanof all time, with a grille that's plastered with trim and flared arches. But Audi never gave us any cool engines, not even a normal V8 like you find in the BMW X5 50i.That changes when the new chapter of the RS revolution starts, which is probably in the last few months of the year. It's then that we learn how the 4.0-liter V8 matches up to the latest 48V electrical system. We wouldn't be surprised if some of the technologies available here are superior to the Urus.Not the power, though. Audi is likely to leave just enough playroom for the Lamborghini sister car. Our guess is that the standard RS Q8 will make the same 605as the old competition models, with a power pack adding a few horses later on. For the record, the Urus is currently maxed out at 650 HP.However, the conversation shouldn't be limited to those two, as BMW will show the X5 M with the Competition pack already available, which likely means around 620 HP from a slightly bigger 4.4-liter. Meanwhile, Affalterbach is working on the next GLE 63.Of course, the Audi model will be slightly heavier, but at least it won't have any obvious disadvantages in the gearbox and chassis department. The Ingolstadt warrior can be seen lapping the Nurburgring in the video below, its adaptive anti-roll bars obviously engagedfor stiffness.