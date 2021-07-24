Royal Marines Test New 4x4 Off-Roaders for Extra Mobility on the Battlefield

The Royal Marines have been testing the American-made Polaris MRZR-D4 across the most challenging terrains in order to assess the vehicle's utility across the battlefield. Ideal for raiding missions, the commandos are seeking to use it as part of their modernization and restructuring.
The Royal Marines have been testing the new vehicles across the rugged terrain at Braunton Burrows in North Devon, England. The Polaris MRZR-D4 is an ultralight 4x4 off-roader that can transport up to four commandos and reach speeds of 60 mph (96 kph).
“The MRZR-D4 is going to be used as an agile, nimble vehicle designed for smaller teams to get across the battlefield.”, says Warrant Officer 2 Chris Burge, the commando force’s master driver.
It’s about agility and speed with the new MRZR-D4. Using these ultralight vehicles, the troops will focus on how fast they can get to the enemy. Unlike the Marine’s Viking all-terrain vehicles, the main troop and mortar carriers of the Royal Marines Armoured Support Group, the MRZR doesn’t have the same carrying ability.
But, it still can be used to carry supplies and equipment such as ammunition, water, and fuel for commando missions and more. Not only that, but the turbocharged diesel vehicle can also be equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers for extra firepower.
Fitted with a weapon system, MRZR may be used for fast attacks and diversions, as well as logistical resupply and casualty evacuation. The vehicle can also be carried by Chinook helicopters, giving marines the chance to be quickly dropped to their destination along with the off-roader.
Currently, the new light vehicle is being evaluated as commandos begin to operate in small groups of up to 12 people, moving fast across the battlefield to target enemy’s assets such as radar or missile systems.
To support these missions, the marines have recently experimented with deploying drone swarms. They have also used new compact all-terrain CanAm 6x6 vehicles to move mortars and crews quickly around the battlefield, all while avoiding detection.
“The MRZR-D4 is going to be used as an agile, nimble vehicle designed for smaller teams to get across the battlefield.”, says Warrant Officer 2 Chris Burge, the commando force’s master driver.
It’s about agility and speed with the new MRZR-D4. Using these ultralight vehicles, the troops will focus on how fast they can get to the enemy. Unlike the Marine’s Viking all-terrain vehicles, the main troop and mortar carriers of the Royal Marines Armoured Support Group, the MRZR doesn’t have the same carrying ability.
But, it still can be used to carry supplies and equipment such as ammunition, water, and fuel for commando missions and more. Not only that, but the turbocharged diesel vehicle can also be equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers for extra firepower.
Fitted with a weapon system, MRZR may be used for fast attacks and diversions, as well as logistical resupply and casualty evacuation. The vehicle can also be carried by Chinook helicopters, giving marines the chance to be quickly dropped to their destination along with the off-roader.
Currently, the new light vehicle is being evaluated as commandos begin to operate in small groups of up to 12 people, moving fast across the battlefield to target enemy’s assets such as radar or missile systems.
To support these missions, the marines have recently experimented with deploying drone swarms. They have also used new compact all-terrain CanAm 6x6 vehicles to move mortars and crews quickly around the battlefield, all while avoiding detection.
?????It's about speed and agility...#RoyalMarines have been testing lightweight vehicles for rapid movement across the battlefield, as commandos look to add extra mobility for raiding missions that are increasingly a focus of the UK's Commando Forces.https://t.co/lBXb2LdqrG pic.twitter.com/TFIBZbHEO3— Royal Marines (@RoyalMarines) July 23, 2021