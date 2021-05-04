Royal Marines Take to the Sky With Their New Jetpacks, Board Ships

More on this:

1 Flying Special Ops Soldiers Are Here to Show Off Their JetPacks

2 Jetman Vince Reffet Dies During Jet Suit Training in Dubai

3 Man in Jetpack Flies into LAX Flight Path Again, This Time at 6,000 Feet

4 “Guy in a Jetpack” Casually Wanders on LAX Flight Path at 3,000 Feet

5 Watch a Guy Fly Over the English Channel with Jet Engines Strapped to His Feet