Rough 1969 Chevrolet Caprice 427 Flexes Super-Rare Factory Option

Introduced in 1958 as a range-topping version of the Bel Air, the Impala was Chevrolet's first premium car. However, the nameplate's status as a top-of-the-line Chevy was cut short in 1965 when the company launched the Caprice.
Fitted with nicer amenities and powered by potent V8 engines, the Caprice quickly became one of the most popular full-size cars in the US. Alongside its Biscayne, Bel Air, and Impala siblings, the Caprice helped Chevrolet achieve sales of more than one million units per year in the full-size car segment.
Come 2023, the first-generation Caprice (1966-1970) is quite the common classic. But even though solid examples are still affordable and easy to find, these early Caprice also include a bunch of super-rare versions.
Scarcity usually revolves around drivetrain and option combos. High power mills like the 427- and 454-cubic-inch (7.0- and 7.4-liter) big-block V8s are still common, but specific options can turn a seemingly mundane Caprice into a rare gem. One such feature is the four-speed manual gearbox.
The latter was available in the first-gen Caprice from the very beginning as an upgrade to the standard three-speed manual. Chevy also offered two automatics: the two-speed Powerglide and the three-speed Turbo Hydramatic. But while the three-speed and the automatics remained available through 1970, Chevrolet dropped the Hurst-shifter four-speed at the end of 1969.
The decision came from John DeLorean, who was promoted to Chevrolet's head ranks in early 1969. It was part of his strategy to simplify the building process of full-size cars and also included the elimination of the Strato bucket seats and center console from the two-door coupe models. But all these options were removed also because they weren't popular.
While Chevrolet was selling hundreds of thousands of Caprices per year at the time, only a tiny fraction of them were ordered with the four-speed manual. There aren't precise production numbers to run by, but most experts agree that Chevrolet sold only a few thousand units per year.
However, this number narrows to only a few hundred on desirable 427 V8 cars. According to the limited information available, only around 300 of the 15,000+ 427-equipped 1969 Caprice models were specified with a four-speed manual. If you haven't seen one yet, YouTube's "DezzysSpeedShop" found a derelict example and bought it instantly.
Sadly, this Caprice is not one of those fine and unmolested survivors. This two-door coupe had a rough life and spent a few decades off the road. As a result, it has a few rust spots, the upholstery has seen better days, while the frame shows extensive corrosion. And what a shame that is a highly optioned full-size.
Not only does it have the rare and desirable 427 / four-speed combo (335 horsepower), but it was also specified with the Strato bucket front seats, which were discontinued that year. It's probably among the last to have both the manual gearbox and the seats. The extensive options list also includes tinted windows, air conditioning, heavy-duty suspension, a dual exhaust, and power disc brakes. It's also finished in the optional and rather fetching Frost Green, though the color weathered after more than 20 years of exposure to the elements.
Our host suspects it is a one-of-one car, which may very well be true given the laundry list of options, the color, and the powertrain combo. And that would be mighty impressive for a nameplate that moved hundreds of thousands of vehicles that year. But even if it's not, this Caprice is definitely worth restoring, and I hope this is precisely what Dezzy will do. Check it out in the video below.
Come 2023, the first-generation Caprice (1966-1970) is quite the common classic. But even though solid examples are still affordable and easy to find, these early Caprice also include a bunch of super-rare versions.
Scarcity usually revolves around drivetrain and option combos. High power mills like the 427- and 454-cubic-inch (7.0- and 7.4-liter) big-block V8s are still common, but specific options can turn a seemingly mundane Caprice into a rare gem. One such feature is the four-speed manual gearbox.
The latter was available in the first-gen Caprice from the very beginning as an upgrade to the standard three-speed manual. Chevy also offered two automatics: the two-speed Powerglide and the three-speed Turbo Hydramatic. But while the three-speed and the automatics remained available through 1970, Chevrolet dropped the Hurst-shifter four-speed at the end of 1969.
The decision came from John DeLorean, who was promoted to Chevrolet's head ranks in early 1969. It was part of his strategy to simplify the building process of full-size cars and also included the elimination of the Strato bucket seats and center console from the two-door coupe models. But all these options were removed also because they weren't popular.
While Chevrolet was selling hundreds of thousands of Caprices per year at the time, only a tiny fraction of them were ordered with the four-speed manual. There aren't precise production numbers to run by, but most experts agree that Chevrolet sold only a few thousand units per year.
However, this number narrows to only a few hundred on desirable 427 V8 cars. According to the limited information available, only around 300 of the 15,000+ 427-equipped 1969 Caprice models were specified with a four-speed manual. If you haven't seen one yet, YouTube's "DezzysSpeedShop" found a derelict example and bought it instantly.
Sadly, this Caprice is not one of those fine and unmolested survivors. This two-door coupe had a rough life and spent a few decades off the road. As a result, it has a few rust spots, the upholstery has seen better days, while the frame shows extensive corrosion. And what a shame that is a highly optioned full-size.
Not only does it have the rare and desirable 427 / four-speed combo (335 horsepower), but it was also specified with the Strato bucket front seats, which were discontinued that year. It's probably among the last to have both the manual gearbox and the seats. The extensive options list also includes tinted windows, air conditioning, heavy-duty suspension, a dual exhaust, and power disc brakes. It's also finished in the optional and rather fetching Frost Green, though the color weathered after more than 20 years of exposure to the elements.
Our host suspects it is a one-of-one car, which may very well be true given the laundry list of options, the color, and the powertrain combo. And that would be mighty impressive for a nameplate that moved hundreds of thousands of vehicles that year. But even if it's not, this Caprice is definitely worth restoring, and I hope this is precisely what Dezzy will do. Check it out in the video below.