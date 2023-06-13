Rossinavi's Akula Yacht Is Designed for Global Expedition and Marine Research Activities

There are many ways the rich of the planet can show off their luxurious lifestyle. One of them is owning a big watercraft and using it to explore our planet's oceans. Founded in the 1970s, Rossinavi is one of the world's leaders in the realm of high-end explorer superyachts, and they have just announced the launch of a brand-new motor yacht named Akula.

7 photos Photo: Rossinavi