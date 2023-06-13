Rossinavi's Akula Yacht Is Designed for Global Expedition and Marine Research Activities

There are many ways the rich of the planet can show off their luxurious lifestyle. One of them is owning a big watercraft and using it to explore our planet's oceans. Founded in the 1970s, Rossinavi is one of the world's leaders in the realm of high-end explorer superyachts, and they have just announced the launch of a brand-new motor yacht named Akula.
The impressive explorer superyacht measures 195 feet (59.4 meters) in length, which makes it the fifth largest vessel crafted by the Italian shipbuilder. It boasts a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and, like all the superyachts coming out of Rossinavi's shed, it is built to customer specifications.
Combining Italian class with cutting-edge technological advancements and top-notch performance, this new vessel is a great example of Rossinavi's expertise in the field. The company has four production facilities, three of them with attached waterfront, in Viareggio and Pisa. This latest build was launched at the yard's facility in Pisa, showcasing a bold red hull that makes it instantly recognizable.
According to the yard, high efficiency and ocean-going capabilities were top priorities in the construction of this watercraft.
The exterior design was signed off by Gian Paolo Nari, while the interior design was a collaborative work between FM Architettura and the yacht's owner. Designed with global expedition in mind, the Akula motor yacht is ice-classified and was equipped with diesel-electric propulsion for "optimized fuel consumption and low impact on the environment" during long periods at sea.
Characterized by elegant straight lines with some curved details, Akula's exterior is imposing, to say the least. With a beam of 37 feet (11.3 meters), the yacht has a gross tonnage of 1,215 GT. While most superyachts are focused on guest entertainment and enjoying an authentic yachting experience, this vessel's owner wanted a yacht optimized to support "marine research activities and philanthropic projects."
As such, Akula boasts some features that have been added at the owner's request, including a forward maneuvering station positioned below deck, a layout choice that frees up space for an open-air observation lounge on the bow. Moreover, the sundeck was configured as a technical area, which also houses the vessel's emergency generator, and its generous garage will be able to store two custom-built 29.5-foot (9m) tenders, various diving equipment, as well as a pair of 20-foot (6m) containers that can act as portable science labs.
Nonetheless, this does not mean Akula won't be able to offer the owner and their guests a true recreational experience. On the contrary, it seems that the yacht combines the best of both worlds with an interior that has been described as cozy yet elegant. "I was very lucky to meet this owner, who guided and empowered the entire team involved in the creation of this yacht. A real ship, a combination of elements that led to an original result: a strong but elegant vessel that fits perfectly with our view of modern yachting," declared Francesca Muzio, founder of FM Architettura.
Besides its reputation as a high-end superyacht builder, Rossinavi is also known to be a very prolific shipyard. It has already launched several other yachts this year, including the 215.5-foot (65.7-meter) Alchemy and the 164-foot (50-meter) No Stress Two.
