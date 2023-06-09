Feast Your Eyes on This World Cruiser’s Exquisite Style, With a “Secret” Jacuzzi

Contemporary sailing yachts never cease to amaze us. A unique blend of traditional navigation and modern technology, they recreate the wonderful ambiance of a bygone era without sacrificing luxurious comfort. A superyacht like Salvaje has it all – the five-star amenities of a luxury motor yacht, the world cruising capabilities of an explorer, and a racer's prowess.
Some wealthy pleasure craft owners claim that sailing is the only way to go for real yachtsmen. It's true that motor yachts take away the pleasure of handling a vessel along with the effort. Yet, most superyacht owners clearly favor comfort over skill. Even so, nobody could turn down the opportunity to cruise onboard a modern sailing superyacht. It gives a glimpse into the unique art of sailing while still pampering guests with indulging amenities.
Two acclaimed names stand behind Salvaje: the naval architects at Dubois and the interior designers at the Reymond Langton studio. These two forces combined gave birth to what continues to be one of the most spectacular sailing superyachts in operation, even after a decade. Reportedly built for an experienced yachtsman and launched as Mondango 3 in 2014, Salvaje is an ultra-capable world cruiser disguised as a posh vacation yacht with highly-sophisticated interiors.
At more than 56 meters (185 feet), Salvaje is a sight to behold, proudly displaying the Southern Spars carbon mast and boom. In addition to the original sails by North Sails, it also sports new 3Di sails (including a reacher and a blade), which were recently added in 2021. The extensive refit also included a fresh paint job for the hull and an overhaul of its engines and rigging.
When the weather is right, Salvaje can even hit more than 16 knots (18.4 mph/30 kph) under sail. A moderate speed increases its world-cruising range to 6,500 nautical miles (12,000 km).
Best of all? Despite the majestic size, Salvaje boasts a draft of only four meters (13 feet). An advanced lifting keel (swing lift), located centerboard, is what cuts the vessel's 11-meter (36 feet) to only four. Thanks to this, Salvaje can cruise in shallow waters and slide into small, secretive harbors that would typically be inaccessible to vessels this size.
Sporting the qualities of a rugged expedition vessel doesn't mean that Salvaje is less sophisticated style-wise. On the contrary, it reveals one of the most stunning sailing yacht interiors.
The cockpit is just as inviting, thanks to electrically-operated sliding glass panels that protect it against the elements without disrupting the breathtaking views. For even more outdoor fun, the sprawling flybridge offers 60 square meters (645 square feet) for sun lounging and al-fresco dining.
Right under the flybridge, the elegant salon is perfect for relaxation and formal dining. One of the most exquisite features is an opulent carved leather wall, serving as a unique floor-to-ceiling separating piece between the salon and the dining area. A work of art in itself, this stunning piece with glass inserts also seamlessly integrates a 103-inch TV screen.
Salvaje manages to incorporate generous accommodation and living areas while staying under 500 GT. It can welcome up to ten guests plus a ten-member crew. The full-beam master suite is what you’d typically find onboard the most luxurious motor yachts. A king-size bed takes center stage, while the marble en-suite bathroom with a bench seat in the shower feels more like a miniature private spa.
This sophisticated beauty has changed hands a couple of times already and is currently available for charter, with weekly rates starting at €230,000 ($248,000). Even after almost a decade, Salvaje is a true testament to the fame and success of its builder, the now-defunct Alloy Yachts.
During a relatively short period of time (compared to traditional builders), this New Zealand-based shipyard masterfully combined racing technology with luxury design, launching powerful superyachts that continue to turn heads. With its impressive performance and lavish interiors, Salvaje is undoubtedly at the top of that list.
Equipped with top-quality thrusters and generators, the refitted sailing yacht has no problem cruising for extended periods of time, even in rough weather conditions. A single Caterpillar C-32 engine, packing 1,450 HP, is enough to propel this sizeable beast at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
The most attractive (and surprising) area on board is the aft deck with a "secret" spa whirlpool, meaning that it's cleverly concealed due to the sunken design. The generous swimming platform that unfolds seamlessly from the starboard topsides turns this area into a luxurious beach club, with plenty of space for comfy sun loungers. Plus, no water toys get in the way because they're all neatly tucked away under the foredeck.
A VIP and a queen-bed cabin can also be found on the main deck, both fitted with en-suite bathrooms and large windows. Two more cabins with twin beds for flexible configurations and en-suite showers sit on the lower deck.
This sophisticated beauty has changed hands a couple of times already and is currently available for charter, with weekly rates starting at €230,000 ($248,000). Even after almost a decade, Salvaje is a true testament to the fame and success of its builder, the now-defunct Alloy Yachts.
During a relatively short period of time (compared to traditional builders), this New Zealand-based shipyard masterfully combined racing technology with luxury design, launching powerful superyachts that continue to turn heads. With its impressive performance and lavish interiors, Salvaje is undoubtedly at the top of that list.