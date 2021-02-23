Rolls-Royce Unveils Phantom Tempus Collection Inspired by Time and the Universe

5 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Has Aluminum Platform and an Onboard Art Gallery

Meet Rolls-Royce's latest bespoke Phantom spec, dubbed Tempus Collection, limited to just 20 examples. Buy slots have already been allocated to customers worldwide, so your chances of landing one are pretty much nonexistent. 13 photos



Regarding time, there’s a "Frozen Flow of Time" Gallery inside the dashboard, where the clock is now absent by the way (to represent freedom from time and its limitations). There’s also a description of the gallery on an engraved plaque in the glove box, featuring an Albert Einstein quote: “The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”



“As we all know, Time never stands still, waits for no one. Hence, we manage it, guard it, account for it, weigh and measure it to its smallest fraction. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space in which those strictures no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by Time; the outside world with all its pressures and demands are forgotten.”



“Phantom Tempus is a motor car for those who shape the world as they seek their own place in the universe. They understand that whatever our individual gifts, talents and opportunities, we’re all given Time – and it is up to us to make the most of every moment,” the executive added.



Like all other Phantom models, the Tempus is also powered by a twin-turbocharged



The Phantom Tempus Collection is inspired by time and how it passes while also seemingly standing still. Aside from time, the car also features various themes relating to astronomy and the universe in general. One key component here is the pulsar astronomical phenomenon, which consists of very dense stars emitting electromagnetic radiation in regular pulses. They were discovered back in 1967, and the nearest one to Earth is 280 light years away, or 1,680 trillion miles.Rolls-Royce figured out a way to bring pulsars to the Phantom Tempus’ headliner, which features an intricate bespoke embroidery consisting of fiber-optic units. This is easily one of the most stunning Rolls-Royce headliners we’ve ever seen. Just awe-inspiring.Regarding time, there’s a "Frozen Flow of Time" Gallery inside the dashboard, where the clock is now absent by the way (to represent freedom from time and its limitations). There’s also a description of the gallery on an engraved plaque in the glove box, featuring an Albert Einstein quote: “The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”The door panels meanwhile present a swirling pattern of stars created from hundreds of illuminated perforations As for the exterior, it boasts a new bespoke finish dubbed Kairos Blue, featuring jewl-like blue mica flakes which glitter as they catch the light. The luxury carmaker also offers a unique accessory in the form of the Tempus Champagne Chest.“The events of the past year have caused many people, not least our clients, to re-evaluate their sense of, and relationship with Time. At a moment in history when so much in life seems ephemeral, our patrons are seeking solace in the unique timelessness, longevity and permanence offered by a Rolls-Royce motor car. It is thus the perfect moment for Phantom Tempus Collection – a magnificent incarnation of our pinnacle product, inspired by a mysterious celestial phenomenon and Time, which Albert Einstein, one of the greatest minds in human history, defined as a persistent illusion,” said Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos.“As we all know, Time never stands still, waits for no one. Hence, we manage it, guard it, account for it, weigh and measure it to its smallest fraction. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space in which those strictures no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by Time; the outside world with all its pressures and demands are forgotten.”“Phantom Tempus is a motor car for those who shape the world as they seek their own place in the universe. They understand that whatever our individual gifts, talents and opportunities, we’re all given Time – and it is up to us to make the most of every moment,” the executive added.Like all other Phantom models, the Tempus is also powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine , producing 563 hp (571 PS) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) and will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.3 seconds.

