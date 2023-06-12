Rolls-Royce Ghost Forgets It's a Luxury Sedan, Puts On a Kitschy Aftermarket Suit

Deemed by some as being one of the most luxurious driver's cars out there, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has paid another visit to Mansory, with the controversial tuner giving it a kitschy attire. Hey, you didn't really expect it to look nice, did you?
The first thing noticeable about this four-door model born at Goodwood is the green look. The ultra-lively hue would look better on something made by Lambo, yet for whatever reason, Mansory decided to apply it to a luxury sedan. A custom pinstripe in white is visible, and the concave wheels that came from the aftermarket world have a black finish.
Forged carbon with the same green accents is another thing differentiating it from the stock units, and it has a few aftermarket bits and pieces at the front, sides, and rear. These comprise the redesigned lower section of the front bumper, the apron, side skirts, fender attachments, rear diffuser, trunk lid spoiler, and bumper add-ons. Mansory's logos have replaced the Rolls-Royce corporate emblems, and the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is still present, though it sports the same green shade as the rest of the exterior.
Mansory-branded treadplates in white on forged carbon with green accents background are visible upon opening the doors, and a single image of the cockpit reveals that white leather upholstery was chosen for the interior. We can see some yellow strips of the same fine upholstery on the upper parts of the dashboard and an unusual amount of carbon fiber trim for a luxury cruiser. The tuner's logo was applied to the steering wheel, and it is probably present on other parts of the cockpit, like the seats, floor mats, and maybe the seatbelts, too.
A stock Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge has 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The regular Ghost is a bit less punchy, with 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). We have no idea how much power the pictured one has, but Mansory has lifted it to 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) on previous projects. With the extra oomph produced by the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, they quoted 4.4 seconds required for the zero to sixty-two mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, a couple of tenths quicker than the stock one, which can keep pushing up to 155 mph or 250 kph.
The social media post embedded below reveals that this Rolls-Royce Ghost lives in the Middle East and was probably modified at the request of one of the tuner's wealthy clients. Too bad money can't buy taste. Otherwise, they would have left it stock, perhaps sprinkling it with new wheels, a more serious color, and a power boost.
