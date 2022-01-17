Rollable Mudguards Don't Mess With Your Bike's Looks, They Pack Away When Not Needed

Musguard introduced its rollable bike mudguards almost a decade ago and they proved to be a hit ever since their release. But the original model was mainly tailored for urban cycling and two-wheelers with a classic geometry. Now the manufacturer introduces the next generation of roll-up, fully detachable mudguards, which are compatible with most types of bikes.
While bike fenders/mudguards are valuable accessories, not everyone likes the way they complement the design of the bicycle. Some riders feel they interfere with the bike’s appearance and choose to get by without them. Not to mention the fact that most of us don’t usually ride our wheelers in the rainiest, messiest of weathers, which only makes them useful on rare occasions.
Aware of the fact that mudguards are not needed on the bike all the time, Slovenian company Musguard found the perfect solution. It came up with a design that allows you to only install them when the going gets rough, and keep them with you but out of sight whenever the weather is on your side.
The new mudguards are called Omni and they keep the rollable design but add versatility, which now makes them suitable for a wider range of bicycles, from road and gravel bikes to cargo and even mountain bikes.
Made from recycled materials, the Musguard Omni consists of a very thin sheet of durable 0.03” (0.8 mm) Polypropylene. Their thickness doesn’t affect the mudguards’ sturdiness though, as they remain firm on the bike’s frame, regardless of whether you’re riding on smooth terrains or bumpy trails.
Their strongest selling point remains packability, with these mudguards being fully detachable, quick and easy to roll up and down, depending on your needs. Musguard offers the Omni both for the front and rear wheel, and their folding system allows you to safely roll them together to save even more space.
The mudguards get mounted on the bike’s frame and the seat post, and the swivel is prevented by their silicone-coated hook and loop straps.
In terms of weight and sizes, the front mudguard only comes in a standard size that covers tires up to 71 mm (2.8”) wide. It weighs 37 grams (1.3 oz) with the straps included.
The rear mudguard comes in two width sizes, standard and wide, with the former covering tires for up to 47 mm (1.8”) and the latter for up to 76 mm (3”). The standard version weighs 54 g (1.90 oz) with straps and the wide one, 56 g (1.97 oz).
You can find the Musguard Omni on Kickstarter where you can have a set for a pledge of approximately $56. The estimated delivery date is March 2022.
Aware of the fact that mudguards are not needed on the bike all the time, Slovenian company Musguard found the perfect solution. It came up with a design that allows you to only install them when the going gets rough, and keep them with you but out of sight whenever the weather is on your side.
The new mudguards are called Omni and they keep the rollable design but add versatility, which now makes them suitable for a wider range of bicycles, from road and gravel bikes to cargo and even mountain bikes.
Made from recycled materials, the Musguard Omni consists of a very thin sheet of durable 0.03” (0.8 mm) Polypropylene. Their thickness doesn’t affect the mudguards’ sturdiness though, as they remain firm on the bike’s frame, regardless of whether you’re riding on smooth terrains or bumpy trails.
Their strongest selling point remains packability, with these mudguards being fully detachable, quick and easy to roll up and down, depending on your needs. Musguard offers the Omni both for the front and rear wheel, and their folding system allows you to safely roll them together to save even more space.
The mudguards get mounted on the bike’s frame and the seat post, and the swivel is prevented by their silicone-coated hook and loop straps.
In terms of weight and sizes, the front mudguard only comes in a standard size that covers tires up to 71 mm (2.8”) wide. It weighs 37 grams (1.3 oz) with the straps included.
The rear mudguard comes in two width sizes, standard and wide, with the former covering tires for up to 47 mm (1.8”) and the latter for up to 76 mm (3”). The standard version weighs 54 g (1.90 oz) with straps and the wide one, 56 g (1.97 oz).
You can find the Musguard Omni on Kickstarter where you can have a set for a pledge of approximately $56. The estimated delivery date is March 2022.