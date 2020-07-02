Roland Sands Dreams Up Accessories for the Indian FTR 1200, Here They Are

In the world of custom motorcycles there’s the Harley behemoth, and then there’s Indian. And even if the latter is not as visible in this segment as Harley, there’s a fair share of customizable Indians, including stock ones.
The FTR 1200 is one of those bikes you could easily customize to suit your preferences. But whereas going for a full custom look might be the right choice, there are now company-sanctioned accessories you can use, for both style and function.
Developed by Roland Sands Design, an older Indian partner, the accessories range from engine covers to foot pegs and they are backed by new options developed by Indian itself.
Roland Sands is responsible for a little under ten new accessories. The list kicks off with the tracker wheel set in black anodized paint and inspired by the FTR750. Then come the swing arm stand spools, brake and shift levers, foot pegs, frame sliders, handguards, and engine cover. Backed by matching brake reservoir covers and handlebar grips, the engine cover is made in billet aluminum.
“The FTR 1200 is such a beautifully-styled stock motorcycle and we didn’t want to do anything radical. Instead, we focused on creating elements that complement the bike’s refined, race-inspired aesthetic, while also offering subtle performance advantages,” said in a statement Roland Sands. “That’s what makes the FTR 1200 so great to customise – you don’t need to do a lot. A few tasteful and subtle cues can create something truly your own.”
On its part, Indian adds to the new collection new mirrors, carbon fiber Akrapovi exhaust options for both high or low mount, a carbon fiber nacelle, and new airbox rank cover options.
Indian did not reveal the prices for the new parts, but you can learn more either by checking out the press release section below, or hitting this link to take you to the bike maker’s official webpage.
