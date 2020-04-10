You Can Now Have Indians Right at Your Doorstep

The lockdowns ordered all over the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic are causing big problems across industries. With factories and stores closed, carmakers, bike makers and more are faced with challenges they didn’t see coming.
Luckily, we live in a connected world, which means that most of the things you used to do in person can now be performed remotely with the same degree of success. Like say buying a motorcycle.
Just like most of its competitors, Indian gave its customers the chance to customize their dream ride online until recently, before heading to the dealer to complete the purchase. In response to the lockdowns, and as an extension of that possibility, Indian announced the launch of the Click.Deliver.Ride program this week.
The initiative is meant to allow customers not only to configure their bike online, but also complete the purchasing program remotely, and even opt to have their motorcycle delivered to their doorstep.
The entire process of selecting and buying an Indian motorcycle will be made through email, phone, chat or text directly with the local dealer.
“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said in a statement Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President.
“Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”
Indian says the program will be up and running for just a limited period of time, but gives no other details. Also, it is possible that not all dealers will be involved in the program. For more information about Click.Deliver.Ride you can follow this link.
Indian is apparently offering this option for all of its motorcycles, and no mention has been made about a possible delivery fee.
Just like most of its competitors, Indian gave its customers the chance to customize their dream ride online until recently, before heading to the dealer to complete the purchase. In response to the lockdowns, and as an extension of that possibility, Indian announced the launch of the Click.Deliver.Ride program this week.
The initiative is meant to allow customers not only to configure their bike online, but also complete the purchasing program remotely, and even opt to have their motorcycle delivered to their doorstep.
The entire process of selecting and buying an Indian motorcycle will be made through email, phone, chat or text directly with the local dealer.
“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said in a statement Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President.
“Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”
Indian says the program will be up and running for just a limited period of time, but gives no other details. Also, it is possible that not all dealers will be involved in the program. For more information about Click.Deliver.Ride you can follow this link.
Indian is apparently offering this option for all of its motorcycles, and no mention has been made about a possible delivery fee.