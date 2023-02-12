Rocket League's NFL-Like Mode Is Back Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Two hundred million people are eagerly awaiting tonight's Super Bowl edition, and from the looks of it, it won't disappoint, speaking from an entertainment perspective. We have everything from sports to music and television in the mix, but what about video games? No worries, we got it covered with Rocket League's NFL-like mode.
The Psyonix-made Rocket League game is free to play, so if you didn't know that, there you go. It's on every gaming device imaginable, but with a caveat. While you'll also find it on mobile appstores, it's not the same version as on consoles and PC.
So we'll just leave that out for the time being and focus on the one people actually care about. A while back, the developer finally introduced a new game mode by rotation called "Gridiron" that features an NFL football instead of a regular soccer one.
Along with Gridiron, an entire array of thematic item bundles has been introduced to pimp out your ride in the most American way you see fit. You can boast NFL Player Decals for Boston Scott, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Cam Jordan. There are also packs containing NFL Team Decals.
Luckily, the "Gridiron" mode isn't just a cheap "Soccer" knockoff. It has its own rules and gameplay mechanics. While in the latter you simply drive around and kick the ball hoping to score, the former has you grabbing the ball by touching it and throwing it by pressing the dodge button.
If you throw a field goal, you'll get three points, but if you carry it into the goal itself, you get a 7-point touchdown and the crowd goes wild! If the enemy has a great defensive line, it's up to you to figure out creative ways of getting behind enemy lines.
Now circling back to the MVP decals, know that the one for the Eagles running back, Boston Scott, comes in a sweet black and blue lightning color scheme. Next, Mecole Hardman Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) has a fiery "The Jet" decal. Cam Jordan from the New Orleans team brings a Fleur-de-lis Levelz Me Decal into the picture. Each of them is worth 700 credits and can be picked up in the in-game Item Shop.
That's not all, folks! There's also an NFL Super Bowl LVII Pack (650 Credits) that contains an NFL Referee Decal, NFL Game Theme Player Anthem, and Super Bowl LVII Goal Explosion.
Lastly, the NFL Fan Pack worth 1000 Credits contains 32 NFL Team Decals, 32 NFL Team Antennas, 32 NFL Team Player Banners, and 32 NFL Team Helmet Toppers.
Before we say our goodbyes, just keep in mind that the bundles and Gridiron mode are available only until February 14, so if this tickles your fancy, you might want to hurry up.
