Top 10 Car Brands That Have Spent the Most Money on Super Bowl Ads

Aside from the breathtaking, adrenaline-pumping Super Bowl moments from the field, there's another element that can stick with us for a long time after such sporting events. I'm talking about the best car commercials in business. Top-tier companies have spent hundreds of millions on advertising over the years, and these ads are among the best in the world. However, this year car manufacturers aren't really lining up to display their creative talent.
A 2023 survey conducted by the NRF (National Retail Federation) and "Prosper Insights & Analytics" found that over 192 million people will be watching the game. Well, 192.9, to be exact, but who's counting?
The interesting thing about the study, aside from the humongous figures, is that almost 18 million are reportedly planning on watching the game from a bar or restaurant. The spending for food, drinks, clothes, decorations, and whatnot will apparently reach $16.5 billion, a mind-blowing figure to say the least.
Our way of getting ready for all that is to see which carmakers have spent the most on Super Bowl advertising since 1969. So sit back and enjoy the ride.
Toyota. Over time, the Japanese car manufacturer managed to spend over $182,000,000 on these clips.
According to industry data, the minimum amount of ad time you can book at the Super Bowl is 30 seconds, which in 2023 costs $7,000,000. To get an idea of how things evolved over the years, in 2002 those 30 seconds would have cost you $2.2 million.
The ironic thing about Toyota being on top of the list is that this year they have decided to sit it out for the first time since 2017.
The star from 2023's ad is the Kia Telluride SX Prestige X-Pro. Well, technically, the spotlight is on a dad that forgets his baby's binky during a family holiday and rushes home in this Telluride to get it back.
The very creative "Binky Dad" video is one of the brand's best yet. It's relatable, wholesome, and extremely well-produced, and they hit the family-friendly nail right on the head with the hero-dad that doesn't wear a cape.
This year's ad is called the "Parking Spot," and it's about "going anywhere" and "doing anything" in the "wildly capable" newly electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler 4xe.
While the cinematography is well-made, the script gives the impression it was written during a coffee break. Not much narrative effort seems to have been put into it, and it just comes off as vague and uninspiring.
One memorable video from Audi's Super Bowl past is called "Cashew." It's about a man walking towards home, through a field of wheat, just like in the Gladiator movie. His dad greets him on the porch and gifts him an Audi e-tron concept.
When the son gets in the car, he begins to almost jump from the driver's seat. The catch was that he was on his way to Heaven while choking on a piece of cashew.
It doesn't blow your mind, but at least it's simple and concise in its message about Audi's dream of an all-electric future. But most importantly, it's funny enough to appeal to all audiences even though it's not really on the nose.
The "cah" with the "Smaht Pahk!" This isn't just Hyundai's most memorable ad, but it's one of the best ever shown during the Super Bowl, period. It's "wicked smaht!"
While the sketch does feature Cpt. America himself, Jim Halpert from The Office, and Rachel Dratch from SNL, the unsung hero of the show was the Sonata model that could "pahk" itself at the press of a button.
This electric Silverado commercial featuring "Meadow" and "A.J." from The Sopranos is so filled with nostalgia, it's hard for the people that love the show to now get choked up a bit. Especially when you listen to Tony Soprano's theme from the show's intro.
As a huge fan of the show, having seen all of the seasons over seven times so far, I have to admit, this ad was nothing short of genius-level marketing. It hit all the right emotional notes.
Hearing the great Clint Eastwood say, "The world is going to hear the roar of our engines," is more moving than every motivational TikTok video put together. All things considered, for better or for worse, it's an 11-year-old video that's growing more irrelevant each year.
This ad is memorable not only because of who's starring in it or for the brilliant script but also because it made a case for the entire lineup of brands like Ram, Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, all united under the "Imported from Detroit" trademark that brings our that classic "Made in America" spirit.
While the George Washington "Freedom" American Revolutionary War ad isn't sparkling with imagination it's so cool, it doesn't even care what you think. It's all about cars and freedom, two great things America has done right.
This old video is simply well made, and seeing George Washington drive a Dodge Challenger across a field while carrying an American flag and going straight for the enemy is surely a sight to behold.
"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." As these words were uttered by Mathew Broderick in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" back in 1986, so were they repeated in Honda's 2012 CR-V commercial.
The intention here was clean, well-executed, and it had nothing too fancy. But it ultimately hit home for lots of people, especially fans of the original movie. Also, keeping the breaking of the 4th wall style of speaking to the audience was a very nice touch.
ads running for just 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the financial hit was $58,500,000.
"The One" from 2004 isn't the most heartwarming thing you will ever see, but it has a sporty and engineering feel to it. Something you can't name but you can sense. It grabs your attention and keeps you there for 60 seconds, which is exactly what its purpose was.
The company simply took the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 Ford GT, put a driver in it, and filmed him doing what he does best. Driving a purebred on a racetrack with no limits.
That being said, folks, our list has finally reached its inevitable end. But before we part ways, I'd like to point out that in 2023, the only ones that have confirmed their presence during the Super Bowl are General Motors, Kia, Jeep, and Ram.
In case anyone is wondering why mammoth companies got cold feet this year about spending their cash on Super Bowl ads, the most quoted reasons are the redirection of capital toward EV production and the tough economic times knocking at our door. They're trying to tighten the belt every way they can.
The interesting thing about the study, aside from the humongous figures, is that almost 18 million are reportedly planning on watching the game from a bar or restaurant. The spending for food, drinks, clothes, decorations, and whatnot will apparently reach $16.5 billion, a mind-blowing figure to say the least.
Our way of getting ready for all that is to see which carmakers have spent the most on Super Bowl advertising since 1969. So sit back and enjoy the ride.
1. TOYOTA
Toyota. Over time, the Japanese car manufacturer managed to spend over $182,000,000 on these clips.
According to industry data, the minimum amount of ad time you can book at the Super Bowl is 30 seconds, which in 2023 costs $7,000,000. To get an idea of how things evolved over the years, in 2002 those 30 seconds would have cost you $2.2 million.
The ironic thing about Toyota being on top of the list is that this year they have decided to sit it out for the first time since 2017.
2. KIA
The star from 2023's ad is the Kia Telluride SX Prestige X-Pro. Well, technically, the spotlight is on a dad that forgets his baby's binky during a family holiday and rushes home in this Telluride to get it back.
The very creative "Binky Dad" video is one of the brand's best yet. It's relatable, wholesome, and extremely well-produced, and they hit the family-friendly nail right on the head with the hero-dad that doesn't wear a cape.
3. JEEP
This year's ad is called the "Parking Spot," and it's about "going anywhere" and "doing anything" in the "wildly capable" newly electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler 4xe.
While the cinematography is well-made, the script gives the impression it was written during a coffee break. Not much narrative effort seems to have been put into it, and it just comes off as vague and uninspiring.
4. AUDI
One memorable video from Audi's Super Bowl past is called "Cashew." It's about a man walking towards home, through a field of wheat, just like in the Gladiator movie. His dad greets him on the porch and gifts him an Audi e-tron concept.
When the son gets in the car, he begins to almost jump from the driver's seat. The catch was that he was on his way to Heaven while choking on a piece of cashew.
It doesn't blow your mind, but at least it's simple and concise in its message about Audi's dream of an all-electric future. But most importantly, it's funny enough to appeal to all audiences even though it's not really on the nose.
5. HYUNDAI
The "cah" with the "Smaht Pahk!" This isn't just Hyundai's most memorable ad, but it's one of the best ever shown during the Super Bowl, period. It's "wicked smaht!"
While the sketch does feature Cpt. America himself, Jim Halpert from The Office, and Rachel Dratch from SNL, the unsung hero of the show was the Sonata model that could "pahk" itself at the press of a button.
6. CHEVROLET
This electric Silverado commercial featuring "Meadow" and "A.J." from The Sopranos is so filled with nostalgia, it's hard for the people that love the show to now get choked up a bit. Especially when you listen to Tony Soprano's theme from the show's intro.
As a huge fan of the show, having seen all of the seasons over seven times so far, I have to admit, this ad was nothing short of genius-level marketing. It hit all the right emotional notes.
7. CHRYSLER
Hearing the great Clint Eastwood say, "The world is going to hear the roar of our engines," is more moving than every motivational TikTok video put together. All things considered, for better or for worse, it's an 11-year-old video that's growing more irrelevant each year.
This ad is memorable not only because of who's starring in it or for the brilliant script but also because it made a case for the entire lineup of brands like Ram, Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, all united under the "Imported from Detroit" trademark that brings our that classic "Made in America" spirit.
8. DODGE
While the George Washington "Freedom" American Revolutionary War ad isn't sparkling with imagination it's so cool, it doesn't even care what you think. It's all about cars and freedom, two great things America has done right.
This old video is simply well made, and seeing George Washington drive a Dodge Challenger across a field while carrying an American flag and going straight for the enemy is surely a sight to behold.
9. HONDA
"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." As these words were uttered by Mathew Broderick in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" back in 1986, so were they repeated in Honda's 2012 CR-V commercial.
The intention here was clean, well-executed, and it had nothing too fancy. But it ultimately hit home for lots of people, especially fans of the original movie. Also, keeping the breaking of the 4th wall style of speaking to the audience was a very nice touch.
10. FORD
ads running for just 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the financial hit was $58,500,000.
"The One" from 2004 isn't the most heartwarming thing you will ever see, but it has a sporty and engineering feel to it. Something you can't name but you can sense. It grabs your attention and keeps you there for 60 seconds, which is exactly what its purpose was.
The company simply took the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 Ford GT, put a driver in it, and filmed him doing what he does best. Driving a purebred on a racetrack with no limits.
That being said, folks, our list has finally reached its inevitable end. But before we part ways, I'd like to point out that in 2023, the only ones that have confirmed their presence during the Super Bowl are General Motors, Kia, Jeep, and Ram.
In case anyone is wondering why mammoth companies got cold feet this year about spending their cash on Super Bowl ads, the most quoted reasons are the redirection of capital toward EV production and the tough economic times knocking at our door. They're trying to tighten the belt every way they can.