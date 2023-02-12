Top 10 Car Brands That Have Spent the Most Money on Super Bowl Ads

Aside from the breathtaking, adrenaline-pumping Super Bowl moments from the field, there's another element that can stick with us for a long time after such sporting events. I'm talking about the best car commercials in business. Top-tier companies have spent hundreds of millions on advertising over the years, and these ads are among the best in the world. However, this year car manufacturers aren't really lining up to display their creative talent.

22 photos