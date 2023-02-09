5 Shocking Cars Owned by Current and Former Super Bowl Winners

Athletes are drawn to cars. Be that organically, because they love their looks, power, and features, or because of their job, becoming a brand ambassador or getting sponsorship from one major car manufacturer. Since it's Super Bowl week, we have decided to look at the most shocking cars found in the winners' expensive garages.
We’re just a few days away from the Super Bowl LVII edition. Which has a huge impact on sports, but not only. Other things are also worthy of our attention, besides the game.
There are all the fun commercials. And this year, it cost $7 million per 30-second slot to advertise, half a million more than last year. And there is also the Half Time Show, with Rihanna as the headline.
With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles about to face each other in Arizona, we got inspired to “snoop” inside some of the winner’s garages. A lot of players out there have great cars, so we’ll just stick to five.
We’ve looked at several current and former Super Bowl winners with impressive car collections, and these are the ones who own some of the most shocking cars.
1. Tom Brady
Tom Brady couldn't miss this list. The 45-year-old NFL legend just announced his retirement from the sport again this year. This time, for good. With a career of over 20 years, he racked up quite an impressive car collection, besides his seven Super Bowl wins.
The changes included stretching the car by 20 inches and extending the rear doors by 10 inches, easing the entrance and exit of the passengers. There is custom-made seating for five passengers, two of the seats are six-way electric reclining VIP seats with electric leg rests, a 32-inch HD LCD screen, a rear 12-inch screen, and even a mobile internet router.
Now, I know the Escalade is no longer in his possession, but a ride like this couldn't miss from a list talking about shocking cars. Yes, we could've chosen the $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron Super Sport merely for its price range. But one of the most successful athletes owning a Bugatti would not be a surprising combination.
2. Darren McFadden
Former NFL running back Darren McFadden has one of the most head-turning cars ever, not just among athletes. He owns a 1972 Buick Centurion, which received a lot of updates.
If you don't think that's shocking, wait until you find out that its theme is the Hulk. With a purple exterior, neon upholstery, and neon wheels, the trunk even features a spray-painted mural of the famous superhero.
The Buick Centurion isn't the only modified car he owns, because he also has a lifted Ford Crown Victoria on huge, 26” wheels or a modified Buick Grand National with fiery red aftermarket wheels. Later on, he switched to fully black cars, a Bentley Continental GT and a GMC Sierra pickup truck.
3. Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr's car collection is rated at around $9 million, and it features a lot of expensive, powerful exotics. Most of his cars are elegantly modified, so you're not going to see something as loud as McFadden's Buick Centurion.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Dreamworks Motorsport, his car shop of choice, was in charge of the project, which turned the Cullinan into a tribute on wheels.
But here's the most shocking change of them all - he replaced the SUV's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy sculpture with a bespoke chrome ornament of himself performing 'The Catch.' The luxury SUV also sits on custom-painted 26-inch Forgiato wheels with floating Rolls-Royce caps, has a blacked-out grille and taillights, and tinted windows.
In his garage, you will also find a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Mercedes-Benz CLS 63 AMG, a Ferrari F12, and a Ferrari F8 Spider.
4. Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chief’s best player, Patrick Mahomes, stays quite private about the cars he drives. He has been seen driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with big white wheels, and he also owns a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari 812 Superfast.
However, he hasn’t been spotted driving this one. With a Ferrari, Lambo, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan in his garage, everyone would understand why.
5. Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has one custom ride we need to talk about: a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass.
Over the years, his garage also hosted a matte black Ferrari F12, a matte black Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a heavily customized Chevrolet Silverado with 30-inch Forgiato Andata wheels and a Flat Blue paint job.
Special mention
We’ll add Joe Montana for the most insanely normal cars. With four Super Bowls and a huge fortune in his name, in 1986, Joe Montana spent $60,000 on a 1985 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
In 1986, his Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL was vandalized, with someone smashing one of its windows. He wanted to keep the incident under wraps and reportedly didn't go to the police. Other cars he was associated with were a Pontiac Trans Am and a Nissan Pulsar. Not quite NFL-worthy.
Let us know if you think we missed any NFL winners with shocking, head-turning cars.