Antonio Brown Loves Living It Up in Modified Cars, Custom Brinks Truck Included

Antonio Brown is the poster boy for making lemonade when life gives you lemons. In this case, for living it up in modified cars whenever you get the chance.
At the beginning of last year, the Buccaneers cut ties with Antonio Brown, leaving him a free agent. But the wide receiver didn’t fret and started pursuing other talents and hobbies like music.
Ever since, he’s had the chance to travel a lot and drive a lot of cars. Even if some don’t belong to him. Most recently, the NFL star-turned-rapper was in California and stopped by the Royal Exotic dealership. There, he checked out some of the available cars. The dealership itself noted that Brown was "feeling at home" as he walked around its shop.
And he got a chance to check out a custom car like no other: a Brinks truck. The dealership gave us a short glimpse of the ride. The armored truck comes with a matte black exterior and a fully modified interior. The driver and front passenger's area is as luxurious as it gets for a truck, with red leather seats, a starlight jeadliner, and a 360-degree camera.
But Brown didn't sit in the driver's seat, because the party was in the back. With his own music blaring, the rapper was living it up in the truck, which continued the same theme for this part of the vehicle. Meaning custom-made seating with red upholstery and black accents, a starlight headliner, several screens for entertainment, and several speakers.
It looks like Antonio Brown is a frequent customer of Royal Exotic. Its official Instagram account shows him chilling in a Rolls-Royce Dawn from previous times he visited.
But that is just for when he finds himself in California. Because once he touches down in New York, he goes to the Top Gear Porsche New Jersey dealership.
There he got a chance to hang out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, ride in the passenger seat of a blue Porsche 918 Spyder, and enjoy a drive in a custom Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Cabrio.
The Super Bowl winner lives in a lavish mansion in Florida and his driveway hosts several expensive cars. He owns not just one, but several Rolls-Royce Cullinans. Brown also has a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren 720S Spider, a Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-AMG E 53, and a Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
So, in order not to ship his cars all over the world when he travels, he finds several dealerships to help him have a smooth visit wherever he goes. And usually, it's in awesome, modified cars like this Brinks truck.
Ever since, he’s had the chance to travel a lot and drive a lot of cars. Even if some don’t belong to him. Most recently, the NFL star-turned-rapper was in California and stopped by the Royal Exotic dealership. There, he checked out some of the available cars. The dealership itself noted that Brown was "feeling at home" as he walked around its shop.
And he got a chance to check out a custom car like no other: a Brinks truck. The dealership gave us a short glimpse of the ride. The armored truck comes with a matte black exterior and a fully modified interior. The driver and front passenger's area is as luxurious as it gets for a truck, with red leather seats, a starlight jeadliner, and a 360-degree camera.
But Brown didn't sit in the driver's seat, because the party was in the back. With his own music blaring, the rapper was living it up in the truck, which continued the same theme for this part of the vehicle. Meaning custom-made seating with red upholstery and black accents, a starlight headliner, several screens for entertainment, and several speakers.
Other custom cars
It looks like Antonio Brown is a frequent customer of Royal Exotic. Its official Instagram account shows him chilling in a Rolls-Royce Dawn from previous times he visited.
But that is just for when he finds himself in California. Because once he touches down in New York, he goes to the Top Gear Porsche New Jersey dealership.
There he got a chance to hang out in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, ride in the passenger seat of a blue Porsche 918 Spyder, and enjoy a drive in a custom Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Cabrio.
His car collection
The Super Bowl winner lives in a lavish mansion in Florida and his driveway hosts several expensive cars. He owns not just one, but several Rolls-Royce Cullinans. Brown also has a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren 720S Spider, a Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-AMG E 53, and a Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
So, in order not to ship his cars all over the world when he travels, he finds several dealerships to help him have a smooth visit wherever he goes. And usually, it's in awesome, modified cars like this Brinks truck.