Antonio Brown Switches From Luxury Cars to Watches, Gets a One-Off Jacob & Co Timepiece

NFL Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown, who is currently a free agent who is enjoying his career as a rapper, has just decided to increase his luxury collection, not with yet another expensive car, but a one-off Jacob & Co timepiece.
Antonio Brown, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and current rapper, loves living a very luxurious lifestyle. Which obviously includes designer clothes, expensive cars, and, naturally, pricey watches.
Now the NFL Super Bowl champion revealed that he has splashed on a Jacob & Co timepiece which is quite a sight. The model he went for is from the Astronomia Art collection, the Green Dragon, with the reference number AT802.30.DR.UA.ABALA and a retail price of $1,300,000.
Brown showed the new purchase via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 29, including a look at a watch warranty certificate, which included the description, reference number, Brown's name, and the date of purchase, which was on December 22, 2022, from an authorized Jacob & Co dealer in New York.
Famous watchmaker Jacob & Co, jeweler to the stars, knows how to create timepieces that would have a strong impact. And its Astronomia Art series is all about creativity in the most colorful and peculiar ways. The series focuses on using different colorful elements or animals, be they tiny dragons, monkeys, octopuses, or even spiders for the bravest.
While Antonio Brown loves shocking the world with different outfits, he didn't go for the spider, but the dragon.
But this one is a true masterpiece in itself. Representing strength, power, glory, and good fortune, you will find an 18k rose gold dragon that takes over most of the dial, slithering within the iconic Astronomia four-arm movement, encased in an 18k white gold crystal sapphire 50mm case.
Here's how such a model comes to life. It all starts with a detailed drawing and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) rendering to make sure the design fits inside the glass case and on the dial. After that, a cast made of 18k rose gold follows. And if you think this might take a while, it's because it does.
Since the Jacob & Co timepieces are hand-crafted, the entire process could take around five months, the first part of just about two months, and three more months for the artisan to hand-sculpt the details of the dragon. Add to that another 40 more hours to hand-paint its cast in green, red, and gold acrylic paint.
The Jacob & Co Astronomia Art Green Dragon is similar to other Astronomia timepieces, with each element inside moving in its own carefully orchestrated motion. There's a sphere of a Jacob cut diamond with 288 facets that rotates in 60 seconds, the first Cage that rotates in 60 seconds, a second Cage in five minutes, plus a blue magnesium globe that rotates every 60 seconds. The green dragon is wrapped around all four arms.
The watch has a power reserve of 60 hours, and the dragon can breathe under water up to 30 meters.
And if the timepiece wasn't luxurious enough, there are even more diamonds in the 18k gold lugs with 80 baguette-cut white diamonds and a base under the dragon that includes 202 baguette white diamonds.
This Jacob & Co Astronomia Art Green Dragon is an outstanding one-off piece and it exudes exactly the type of exclusivity that Antonio Brown is looking for.
