Rivian Readies for European Entry by Snatching a Mercedes-Benz Executive

Seeing Rivian’s all-electric vehicles roaming around Europe may soon become reality. There’s one documented R1S currently under private ownership in Poland and an R1T being used in Germany. But they might soon get some familiar companions.
Rivian announced that Martin Huelder is joining the company’s ranks as a Vice President for the commercial division in Europe. He is starting a new career path with the young American EV maker after working for nearly 30 years at Mercedes-Benz. Huelder was responsible for envisioning a defining role for the S, E, C, GLC, and EQC models, monitored the market to ensure their success, and managed a team that prioritized features and capabilities for these vehicles. Before leaving for Rivian, the man was Head of Data Driven Sales and Retail Development.
This expertise is exactly what Rivian needs to be able to penetrate the European market, which is dead set on turning battery-electric vehicles into mainstream means of transportation.
“Rivian has taken the US and Canadian market by storm, so I’m incredibly excited about the prospect of helping to bring Rivian to Europe,” said Huelder after his new position was publicly confirmed.
This latest hire helps boost investor confidence after the EV maker lost its Chief Engineer to McLaren and the Chief Regulatory Counsel called it quits. It’s a sign of more interesting things to come from one of America’s most interesting up-and-coming manufacturers.
It may be a while before R1T and R1S models reach European markets because Rivian is still trying to satisfy the demand coming from the U.S. and Canada, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction. The intention to penetrate new markets is a great sign of resilience and ambition to reach profitability.
Sadly, however, this endeavor may not be about the R1-series units at all. Rivian had an agreement with Mercedes-Benz to start producing the all-electric vans known as EDVs in Europe. It fell apart at the end of last year, but the American startup is not giving up apparently. It’s currently planning on opening a moderately-sized tech hub in Belgrade, Serbia (outside the European Union), and a “European Commercial Centre” near Amsterdam, the Netherlands (inside the European Union). The brand is currently hiring in both locations and is even looking for remote workers.
Two years ago, Rivian said it would start selling vehicles in Europe in the summer of 2022. It even looked like a deal with Sixt was in the works, which would have allowed travelers to rent an R1S or an R1T. But that, sadly, didn’t come to fruition. Moreover, when we asked Rivian about their plans to start sales over the pond, the answer we got was – “not in 2023!”
Finally, we cannot say for sure if Rivian won’t ever export or manufacture at least one R-series vehicle in Europe. The upcoming R2 platform might provide the opportunity to compete with European giants on their own turf. However, until then, the only thing we can do is wait it out and watch the automaker’s next moves. They might be surprising - in a good way!
As Americans currently do, Europeans have started acquiring a taste for high-riding vehicles and are willing to spend good money on models like the BMW X7, the Mercedes-Benz GLS, or the Audi Q7. Since a three-row all-electric SUV with immense off-roading prowess isn’t offered over the pond yet, a Rivian entry might just prove to be a wise decision.
