It's No Longer Possible to Buy the Rivian Underbody Shield or Spare Tire Separately

Rivian is simplifying its manufacturing processes, and as a result, some options disappear from the configurator while others are consolidated into packages. Buying the underbody shield or spare tire separately is no longer possible, as they have been included in the All-Terrain Upgrade bundle.
Having to deal with many configurations and options is a nightmare for a carmaker, especially for an inexperienced one amid a difficult production ramp-up. Rivian learned early in the process that it needs to produce fewer configurations if it wants to deliver the volumes it needs to achieve economy of scale. This is why many customers who opted for specific trims or battery/motor combinations had to opt for a different configuration to have their truck delivered.
Things accelerated as the EV startup quietly optimized its production in the past months. After Rivian dropped the base-version Explore Package in 2022, there weren't many options left to configure. At least if you want your R1T pickup or R1S SUV delivered reasonably soon. Rivian also removed access to the configurator, and you can only "visualize" your truck now. The final configuration is invite-only for people whose reservations are about to enter production. More importantly, the price is only locked after you use the configurator and place the order.
Besides restricting the configurations for its R1 vehicles, Rivian is not shy about cutting other features and options. Despite being a very popular option, the coveted Camp Kitchen is no longer available to order. Rivian also replaced the Meridian Hi-Fi audio system with an in-house alternative, claiming it sounds better. Another recent move was consolidating the reinforced underbody shield, the 20-inch All-Terrain wheels, and the full-size spare tire into the All-Terrain Upgrade package for $3,850. None of them is available to purchase separately anymore.
The underbody shield was a popular option for people going off-road, which cost $2,000 not long ago. Now, the All-Terrain Upgrade is the only way you can buy the reinforced underbody shield. You must do that when configuring your truck because it cannot be retrofitted. The reinforced underbody shield can make a difference in rough terrain, protecting the battery pack. The Rivian R1T has proven highly sensitive to underbody damage, even when driving through a puddle.
Unlike the underbody shield, the 20-inch All-Terrain wheels can be purchased anytime from the Rivian Gear Shop, although they are not cheap. They retail for $4,140, so you're better off buying them as a bundle. The wheels alone were $3,500 when configured with your Rivian, so the All-Terrain Upgrade package is actually a good value. We don't know how much the spare wheel was worth, but it was a popular option. Not being able to buy it separately is disappointing for some people, as revealed by the talks in Rivian forums.
We noticed that @Rivian is now bundling a new packaged called “All-Terrain” which includes the following:— RivnTrackr (@RivianSoftware) April 6, 2023
- 20” AT tires (Dark is $1000 extra)
- Full spare
- Reinforced Underbody Shield
You can no longer get any of the above options by themselves. pic.twitter.com/1zFPMCYYAt