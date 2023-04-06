Unlocking 100 HP for the All-Electric Rivian R1T Costs $5,000

Rivian made a couple of changes to its online configurator, one of which reveals that if you want to unleash the pickup truck’s maximum power output… Well, you must pay $5,000. Besides this, we get our first look at the Max Pack battery and the improved range it can offer.
Rivian decided to give prospective owners a shot at buying the R1T with two motors, instead of four. Developed in-house, this solution is codenamed “Enduro” and puts a power unit on each axle instead of on each wheel. Since it loses two motors, the total vehicle power output drops to 600 hp (608 ps). If customers feel like they need more go, they can pay $5,000 and the pickup truck instantly gets to the 700 hp (710 ps) threshold.
But if that’s still not enough, the quad-motor solution sourced from Bosch can further add 135 hp (137 ps) and two extra motors in exchange for $3,000.
So, from now on, the 600-hp Dual-Motor is the standard powertrain, while the 700-hp Performance Dual-Motor adds $5,000 to the MSRP. The most capable R1T will keep the 835-hp Quad-Motor solution, but it will incur a cost of $8,000 more.
Existing Rivian buyers and prospective customers may know that this was planned for quite some time, so they might not be surprised. Neither should those that aren’t keeping up with what the Irvine-based startup is doing. The company isn’t forcing anyone to get a 700-hp pickup truck, but it’s merely giving those willing to have more fun the option to do so. All the other characteristics remain unchanged, so it’s going to be hard to make the case for the $5,000 over-the-air power upgrade.
The young automaker also added the largest battery pack it currently puts on its cars to the configurator. Known as the Max Pack, Rivian estimates it can provide 50 mi (80 km) of range more than the Large Pack and 130 mi (209 km) more than the Standard Pack when the pickup truck is equipped with 21-inch wheels. This option costs $16,000 for those looking to upgrade from the Standard Pack and $6,000 for buyers giving up on the middle option which is the Large Pack.
Moreover, the estimated range for the Max Pack drops when the wheel size increases – 360 mi (579 km) when the 22-inch wheels are selected, and 335 mi (539 km) when the 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires (now part of the $3,850 All-Terrain Upgrade pack) are picked. We don’t know yet the battery pack’s size in kWh.
Finally, Rivian has not disappointed prospective buyers with these changes because the cheapest R1T available right – the Dual-Motor with the Standard Pack battery – still costs $73,000. Upgrading the battery to the Large Pack takes the price to $79,000, which is right under the cap set by the updated EV tax credit.
