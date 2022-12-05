Rivian's R1T and R1S To Be Available in Germany Starting Next Year, Sixt's Website Shows

Rivian’s all-electric pickup truck and SUV models are heading to Germany, Europe in 2023 - allegedly. According to Sixt’s new car sales online platform, both vehicles will be available for purchase. Here’s what we know.
Rivian managed to become quite well-known in Europe and around the world for its R1T and R1S. The American EV maker rose to fame after it beat Tesla to the market with an all-electric pickup truck. Moreover, testing done by various types of media outlets lead in somewhat of a similar direction – yes, the R1T has some very small issues, but it’s overall a great truck to have. The R1S, on the other hand, became Doug DeMuro’s DougScore leaderboard champion. The YouTuber confirmed what others were saying for a couple of months – it’s worth waiting to get yours. And, yes, we agree with this take for a couple of reasons.
Now, Rivian’s apparently eyeing expansion. With Sixt’s help, it might send a couple of vehicles to Germany in the upcoming months. This would be great for the brand because it would raise awareness and Europeans could fall in love with the quad-motor architecture. However, there are customers here in the U.S. that are still waiting to have their vehicles delivered to them. Some recent discussions in a dedicated Rivian group revealed that buyers aren’t that happy about the prolonged delivery dates. But, don’t forget, it’s worth it!
Even though there is no official statement regarding Rivian’s incursion into the well-established European car market (where Tesla already has notoriety), Sixt’s online platform for new car sales dedicates an entire page to Rivian arriving in Germany in 2023. Granted, everything’s written in German. But, with the help of Google Translate, we were able to learn that “Rivian is coming to Germany with its pickups and SUVs.”
Unfortunately, the landing page contains a couple of errors which could indicate a deal that might have fallen through in the meanwhile. It would be understandable since the automaker had to face the reality of not being able to fulfill all its orders as fast as it would’ve wanted to. For example, Rivian is spelled “Revian” and the text claims the company is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. While R1T’s manufacturer has a presence in the Great Lakes State, its HQ is in Irvine, California.
On top of it all, shipping and conforming to EU laws costs might also be something worth considering. Could Rivian be ready to send its vehicles over the pond starting in 2023? It remains to be seen. For now, Sixt looks pretty confident that it could sell the R1T and the R1S to Germans in 2023.
Finally, we asked Rivian about this. As soon as they will come back with an answer, we will update this article. Until then, auf wiedersehen!
