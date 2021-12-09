Rivian R1S Prototype Spotted in the Wild, Looks Bigger Than a Ram Truck Parked Nearby

The Mehrzeller Trailer, the Dream Mobile Home for People Who Have Everything

The video is not quite new, mind you, being recorded on October 31, but it is still interesting to see the Rivian R1S feeding with electricity at a Target charging station in Vista, CA. So far, there haven't been many videos with the R1S. Unfortunately, the amateur cameraman missed the opportunity to gather more information, like the charging power and state of charge. We get it, the looks on his boy in the back pretty much explain everything.



From the video, the Rivian R1S looks rather big, in fact even bigger than a Ram pickup that’s parked nearby. This is somehow expected since it’s a three-row, seven-seater SUV. According to technical details offered by Rivian, the R1S is, in fact, shorter than the Ram, at 200.8 inches long (5.100 mm). Only the R1T pickup is bigger, with a total length of 217.1 inches (5.514 mm).



Despite the delays, Rivian was busy ramping up the production and even setting up plans for an expansion, both in the U.S. and overseas. The talks are well underway with the UK government



Rivian appears to be the next big thing in the realm of electric vehicles, even surpassing the market leader Tesla. The startup announced it will start deliveries of its R1T pickup truck as soon as January 2022 and some lucky employees and early adopters already had the chance to drive it home. It should be, therefore, the first electric pickup truck to hit the market, before the Tesla’s Cybertruck or Ford’s F-150 Lightning.The other model in Rivian’s lineup, the R1S electric, is reportedly delayed until summer . This is one of the reasons people still fret when they see these beauties in the wild, especially as they did not shed the camouflage wrap yet. And with all this modern technology and camera phones, it is not at all surprising that a real estate owner grabbed his phone and made history with this video he uploaded on YouTube.The video is not quite new, mind you, being recorded on October 31, but it is still interesting to see the Rivian R1S feeding with electricity at a Target charging station in Vista, CA. So far, there haven't been many videos with the R1S. Unfortunately, the amateur cameraman missed the opportunity to gather more information, like the charging power and state of charge. We get it, the looks on his boy in the back pretty much explain everything.From the video, the Rivian R1S looks rather big, in fact even bigger than a Ram pickup that’s parked nearby. This is somehow expected since it’s a three-row, seven-seater SUV. According to technical details offered by Rivian, the R1S is, in fact, shorter than the Ram, at 200.8 inches long (5.100 mm). Only the R1T pickup is bigger, with a total length of 217.1 inches (5.514 mm).Despite the delays, Rivian was busy ramping up the production and even setting up plans for an expansion, both in the U.S. and overseas. The talks are well underway with the UK government for a new factory in Somerset