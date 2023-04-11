Rivian Identifies New Issue With R1S SUV, Over 5k Units Need Replacement Reverse Lights

Essentially an R1T with third-row seats and a covered rear end, the R1S was recently called back to replace a faulty sensor connected to the passenger-side airbag. Only 30 units were recalled, far fewer than the 5,030 examples included in the recall we're covering today.
NHTSA report 23V-233 lists 2022 and 2023 models produced between the months of November 2021 and March 2023 with reverse light beams that may not be visible from certain angles. These vehicles don't comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard 108 for lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.
Rivian became aware of this noncompliance issue in March 2023. The subsequent investigation concluded with no warranty claims or field reports alleging crashes or injuries. The remedy comes in the form of replacement backup lamps produced under the requirements of safety standard number 108.
The revised lamps will be installed by authorized service locations beginning on May 20 as per the document attached below. That's also when affected owners can expect to receive Rivian-branded envelopes via first-class mail. The suspect lamps were manufactured by a South Korea-based supplier dubbed AMS CO., LTD.
Produced alongside its truck-bodied sibling at Mitsubishi's former assembly plant in Normal, Illinois, the R1S carries a starting price of $78,000 sans taxes for the Adventure package with the standard battery pack and dual-motor AWD. By comparison, the R1T in this exact configuration is $5,000 cheaper at press time.
Adventure means heated and ventilated front seats, vegan leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a choice between vegan leather or genuine ash wood accents, tow hooks, a built-in air compression, a power lift gate, and lumbar adjustment for both the driver and passenger. The online visualizer lists the optional All-Terrain upgrade with fancier wheels, a compact spare tire, and underbody protection for $3,600.
The dual-motor setup promises 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds, coming courtesy of approximately 600 horsepower and 600 pound-feet (813 Nm) of torque. A performance-oriented option with roughly 700 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (989 Nm) is available for $5,000 over the standard setup.
Quad-motor AWD remains the most powerful, torquiest, and quickest option available, with Rivian advertising 3.0 seconds flat from zero to the 60-mph mark. It belts out 835 ponies and 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm). Dual-motor AWD comes standard with the lesser of two battery packs, which is rated at up to 260 miles (418 kilometers) of driving range. The larger option is $6,000 and levels up to 340 miles (547 kilometers).
Dual-motor AWD comes with the large pack and similar driving range. In contrast, the quad-motor AWD with the large pack offers 321 miles (517 kilometers) of EPA-estimated driving range. Opting for the All-Terrain upgrade decreases the estimate to merely 274 (441).
