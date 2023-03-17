Rivian Issues the Second Airbag-Related Recall in Two Weeks, 30 R1S SUVs Affected

Rivian has notified owners of 2022-2023 R1S SUVs about an issue with the side curtain airbag being improperly secured. This comes two weeks after the startup recalled 13,000 vehicles to replace a faulty sensor connected to the passenger-side airbag.
Rivian is in a tight corner after a rough 2022 when the startup struggled to ramp up production and confronted supply chain problems. The last thing it needs is recalls eating faster into its cash reserves. Although Rivian has issued several recalls so far, none of them proved a financial burden. They were affecting a small number of vehicles, or the repairs were simple and easy to solve using a wrench, as was the case with the detaching wheels in October 2022.
In February, things changed, and Rivian had to recall almost the entire fleet to replace the seatbelt assemblies in 12,712 vehicles. The problem was with a faulty sensor that could’ve prevented the passenger airbag from deploying as intended in the case of a crash. This serious issue affected all vehicles Rivian produced between September 10, 2021, and September 15, 2022. Notifications to affected owners are in the mail, and the repairs are expected to start shortly after that.
Until then, another airbag problem lurks for Rivian R1S owners. The carmaker discovered that the side curtain airbags might be improperly secured for certain SUVs produced between October 28, 2022, and January 21, 2023. The problem is caused by faulty fasteners that are not properly fastened. Rivian said it stopped using this type of fastener after January 21, which limits the number of affected vehicles. Improperly secured airbags might sound trivial, but they could prevent the side curtain airbags from performing as intended, increasing the risk of injury in certain crash conditions.
Rivian discovered the problem on an R1S at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant in February. The SUV had side curtain airbag fasteners that did not properly secure the airbag to the roof rail, which prompted an internal investigation. On March 1, Rivian concluded that only 30 R1S SUVs were potentially affected. There are no reports of warranty claims, crashes, deaths, or injuries related to this issue.
Rivian will inspect the affected vehicles and, as necessary, properly secure the side curtain airbags fasteners. The service technicians would also replace components as necessary if they require replacement. Rivian says it had already contacted the owners of affected vehicles after the investigation concluded, and the repairs should’ve already been performed for most of them. Rivian dodged another bullet, although the recall paints a grim picture of the company.
That’s not because its vehicles might have safety problems but because of the unusually low number of vehicles affected by this recall. We’re talking about only 30 R1S SUVs built over three months. This doesn’t sound as reassuring as Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe claims that the company has solved production issues and is now ready to ramp production more aggressively. The EV startup probably prioritizes the R1T and EDV production, leaving the R1S buyers on hold.
