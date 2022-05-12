Rivian R1T Gets Its First Recall Over Safety Issue

One of the most compelling electric trucks currently in production, the Rivian R1T has been hit by its first recall. Deviations in the occupant classification system (OCS) of the front passenger seat were identified back in March 2022, leading to a meticulous analysis of the calibration system.
The MGA Research Corporation provided a report to Rivian, indicating the passenger airbag may not be deactivated automatically when the seat was tested in accordance with the low-risk deployment requirement outlined by federal motor vehicle safety standard number 208. Come May 2022, the California-based automaker made the decision to recall a handful of R1Ts.
Potentially affected vehicles were produced between September 21st last year and April 12th this year at the automaker’s Normal assembly plant. Formerly owned and operated by Mitsubishi, the Illinois-based facility used to make the Outlander Sport, Eclipse, Mirage, Galant, Endeavor, and badge-engineered models sold under the Dodge, Plymouth, and Eagle marques.
502 vehicles are listed in the attached report, of which the estimated percentage with the aforementioned condition is 100 percent. The owner may be made aware of the issue by the illumination - or lack thereof - of the passenger airbag off lamp in the lower corner of the center display. Rivian also notes the passenger seatbelt chime ringing when the seat is empty.
The automaker puts the blame on the supplier, Hyundai Transys Michigan, for the poor calibration of the occupant classification system. Rivian will begin contacting affected customers via e-mails, texts, and in-vehicle messaging as soon as possible. Mailed notifications will be carried out on or before July 1st. The remedy component is a front passenger seat assembly that’s been properly built and calibrated, most likely by the same supplier.
Dubbed as the world’s first electric adventure vehicle, the R1T is currently listed at $67,500 before taxes and options. Explore is how the base trim level is dubbed, followed by the Adventure which retails at $73,000. Customers are further offered quad- or dual-motor AWD, three battery options, and adventure-oriented gear, including a tent and a camp kitchen.
