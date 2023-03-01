Rivian Recalls 12,716 Vehicles Over Safety Issue Stemming From ALR Sensor

Rivian has recalled the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric utility vehicle to address a problem that increases the risk of injury to the front passenger. No fewer than 12,716 vehicles are called back, produced for the 2022 model year from September 10th through 15th last year.
The Irvine-based automaker became aware of the concern we’ll be detailing in a jiffy back in July 2022. Rivian and front passenger seatbelt supplier Autoliv reviewed the performance of a suspect vehicle in which the “airbag light off” message appears with a passenger in the front seat. Both parties immediately started investigating whether the signal status from the automatic locking retractor was performing as intended.
Investigations continued through February 2023, when Rivian acknowledged a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 section 14 for occupant crash protection. Autoliv, which has been featured in many recalls covered here on autoevolution, is blamed for supplying ALR sensors described as dimensionally out of tolerance. The automatic locking retractor sensor, therefore, doesn’t perform consistently.
The ALR sensor may not do its thing in the event of a crash in which the front passenger airbag is expected to deploy. Either reduced deployment or no deployment at all increases the risk of injury to front passengers in the R1T and R1S. The faulty front-passenger seatbelt assemblies are listed in the document below under P/Ns C100002488-H, PT00002488-K, and PT00002488-J.
Rivian may not be aware of accidents or injuries related to said sensor, yet it has to replace the seatbelt assemblies in 12,716 vehicles. The remedy parts are properly manufactured sensors, albeit Rivian didn’t mention whether it continued collaborating with said supplier.
Affected owners will be informed by e-mail, text, and in-vehicle messaging as soon as possible. Mailed notifications will be sent as well, no later than April 8th. That’s also the day Rivian service centers will be informed of NHTSA campaign number 23V109000.
This recall couldn’t have arrived at a worse time for the up-and-coming electric vehicle manufacturer. Rivian has just confirmed a huge loss for 2022 while also issuing an ambitious production target for calendar year 2023. With a net loss of $1.7 billion in the final quarter of 2022, plus the failure to find customers for 2,000 vehicles produced in said quarter, 2023 may be an uphill battle as well.
A tweener rather than a mid- or full-size truck, the R1T presently carries a starting price of $73,000 in the United States of America for the dual-motor AWD setup with the 260-mile (418-kilometers) standard battery pack. Quad motors are $8,000 extra, whereas the large pack adds $6,000 to the tally and the max pack $16,000.
The R1S three-row SUV is marginally more expensive at $78,000. Only the standard and large packs are currently listed, with no sign of the $16,000 max pack.
Investigations continued through February 2023, when Rivian acknowledged a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 section 14 for occupant crash protection. Autoliv, which has been featured in many recalls covered here on autoevolution, is blamed for supplying ALR sensors described as dimensionally out of tolerance. The automatic locking retractor sensor, therefore, doesn’t perform consistently.
The ALR sensor may not do its thing in the event of a crash in which the front passenger airbag is expected to deploy. Either reduced deployment or no deployment at all increases the risk of injury to front passengers in the R1T and R1S. The faulty front-passenger seatbelt assemblies are listed in the document below under P/Ns C100002488-H, PT00002488-K, and PT00002488-J.
Rivian may not be aware of accidents or injuries related to said sensor, yet it has to replace the seatbelt assemblies in 12,716 vehicles. The remedy parts are properly manufactured sensors, albeit Rivian didn’t mention whether it continued collaborating with said supplier.
Affected owners will be informed by e-mail, text, and in-vehicle messaging as soon as possible. Mailed notifications will be sent as well, no later than April 8th. That’s also the day Rivian service centers will be informed of NHTSA campaign number 23V109000.
This recall couldn’t have arrived at a worse time for the up-and-coming electric vehicle manufacturer. Rivian has just confirmed a huge loss for 2022 while also issuing an ambitious production target for calendar year 2023. With a net loss of $1.7 billion in the final quarter of 2022, plus the failure to find customers for 2,000 vehicles produced in said quarter, 2023 may be an uphill battle as well.
A tweener rather than a mid- or full-size truck, the R1T presently carries a starting price of $73,000 in the United States of America for the dual-motor AWD setup with the 260-mile (418-kilometers) standard battery pack. Quad motors are $8,000 extra, whereas the large pack adds $6,000 to the tally and the max pack $16,000.
The R1S three-row SUV is marginally more expensive at $78,000. Only the standard and large packs are currently listed, with no sign of the $16,000 max pack.