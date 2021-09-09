Rick Ross Shows Off His Louis Vuitton Leather-Interior Hummer, It's a Perfect Match

Everyone knows rappers and luxurious cars go hand in hand, and Rick Ross fits the recipe to a fault. The rapper, entertainer and CEO of the Maybach Music Group record label has an estimated $40 million net worth, and is always flexing his cars on social media.
With a collection of over 100 cars, Rick Ross gave everyone another glimpse of his latest ride this week: a custom-made Hummer H1. The rapper’s new auto comes with a camo paint job, and its interior includes Louis Vuitton monogram-print leather sits, because mixing Louis Vuitton with wheeled things seems to be one of his passions. In a recent Instagram Story, Ross showed off a brand-new skateboard, covered in Louis Vuitton print, and its wheels also had the brand's official logo.
Rick Ross showed off his new ride with a picture where he leans against the vehicle, which seems to be the perfect fit for him. The Hummer H1 has a height of 6'5” (1.96 m), a width of 7’2.5” (2.20 m), a length of 15’4.5” (4.69 m). It also has an impressive weight of 3,925 lbs. (1,780 kg), and the wheels on this thing are enormous as well.
While the Hummer H1 is not one of the flashiest SUV he has in his arsenal, it does show the man's love for American machines - Ross also owns at least one custom 1960’s Chevrolet Impala, and a 1973 Impala. But he's not just focused on American vehicles - the rapper also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a few Mercedes-Benz Maybachs.
But the most ironic thing about his impressive collection is that he didn't enjoy many of the cars from the driver's seat. Ross revealed on Today that he just got his driver's license at the age of 45. He shared: "I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license. So whenever I go joy riding, you know, it was just one of those things.”
Rick Ross showed off his new ride with a picture where he leans against the vehicle, which seems to be the perfect fit for him. The Hummer H1 has a height of 6'5” (1.96 m), a width of 7’2.5” (2.20 m), a length of 15’4.5” (4.69 m). It also has an impressive weight of 3,925 lbs. (1,780 kg), and the wheels on this thing are enormous as well.
While the Hummer H1 is not one of the flashiest SUV he has in his arsenal, it does show the man's love for American machines - Ross also owns at least one custom 1960’s Chevrolet Impala, and a 1973 Impala. But he's not just focused on American vehicles - the rapper also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a few Mercedes-Benz Maybachs.
But the most ironic thing about his impressive collection is that he didn't enjoy many of the cars from the driver's seat. Ross revealed on Today that he just got his driver's license at the age of 45. He shared: "I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license. So whenever I go joy riding, you know, it was just one of those things.”