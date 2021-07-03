Rick Ross Teasing His Classic Car Collection Is a Whole New Type of Flex

Rappers and flashy cars, the peanut butter and jelly combination of showbiz. Anyone would be excused if they lost track of which rapper owns what car, but car enthusiasts probably know already that, of all of them, there is no bigger boss and car collector than Rick Ross.
The rapper and CEO of the Maybach Music record label is worth an estimated $40 million, a portion of which is locked down in the biggest car collection in showbiz. Just recently, Ross admitted that, while his collection counts over 100 vehicles, he honestly has no idea about the exact number. The fact that he keeps them scattered around probably doesn’t help with the counting.
Of course, Ross, like all the other rappers, is always flexing on social media. He doesn’t call it that but speaks of wanting to inspire all the “hustlas” to up their game – just another way of saying “here’s my story of success, hope it can motivate you to pursue your dreams.”
So, if you were in need of some life inspo for the weekend, Rick Ross is here to deliver, with a glimpse at the classic vehicles in his collection. The man basically got out a couple of dozes of pristine examples, neatly arranged them in the driveway of his 109-room Georgia mansion (aka the Promised Land) and filmed the display for your sake. This is “doing it for the ‘Gram” taken to a whole new level.
The video is short and opens up with several Chevrolet Bel Air convertibles in baby blue. It includes a variety of other retro and classic vehicles, including Trans Ams and trucks, some riding on aftermarket gold rims. They all seem in excellent condition, as one would expect from any car collector worth his salt: it’s an incredible display of wealth, but also of excellent automotive taste. You can’t fault him on that latter account.
“We pulled some of the old schools out,” Ross says in the video. “All of these in my collection. We pulled a few out. […] Just pulled a few of mine out. Not all the ones in Miami not all the ones in, just a few of em. We gotta motivate the hustlas. That’s what we gone do. Just a few of em. That’s all we did.”
So yes, just in case you missed it, this incredible lineup represents just a small fraction of Ross’ collection. And he, in his generosity, went through all the trouble of bringing them out of storage and lined up neatly in his driveway, just to motivate you to be and do better in life. A true modern hero.
