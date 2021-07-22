Rick Ross Adds Another Gorgeous Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible to the Collection

Rick Ross is livin’ the dream and he’s making sure you’re not missing out on how amazing it is, because it might just inspire you. Part of that dream is his 100+-vehicle collection, housed at various locations, including his massive Georgia mansion he calls the Promised Land.
Rick Ross, rapper, record label boss, and savvy businessman, is also one of the most passionate car collectors in showbiz. In the colorful and very flashy landscape of rappers, standing out for the cars you own is no small feat, but it’s safe to say that boss-man Rick Ross has them all beat.
And he’s not stopping anytime soon.
Last week, Ross took delivery of another gorgeous Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. He’s previously stated that ‘57 is the year to go for Chevy Bel Airs, but this one is different: it’s a ‘55 model. Ross already owns several such classics: at least four of them in baby blue with white detailing, and three in cherry red, including the custom ‘57 “Renzel,” his “prized possession,” which he’s shown Jay Leno for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.
“While in Dubai I had a delivery,” Ross announces on Instagram, in the caption to a video of the new addition being slowly rolled out from the trailer. “Another 55’ rag Chevrolet belair. [Jay Leno] time to film another episode.I gotta thank my bro [Freddy P] for putting my collection together like no other. Cheers.”
From the video, it looks like Ross’ latest Bel Air will also be housed at the Promised Land mansion, where his other Chevys are to be found. Ross may have an eclectic taste when it comes to his cars, but there’s no denying his consistency in acquiring pieces that stand out, one way or another.
In addition to the several Bel Airs, all of which are as impeccable as if they just rolled out the factory, he also owns many vintage trucks, Trans Ams, and other classics that he’s put his own spin to, like an impressive custom “Gucci” 1971 Chevrolet Impala. The collection also includes more modern cars, like a Tesla Model 3, a fully custom Lamborghini Urus, a black and white Rolls-Royce Wraith, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Mercedes-Benz S650 Cabriolet.
Rick Ross says the only reason he’s showing his cars so much on social media (and basically every chance he gets) is because he wants to inspire anyone watching to keep on hustlin’ so that they too, one day, get to do the same. Whatever his excuses for it, we’re all here for his classics.
