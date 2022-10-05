Richard Petty's 1960 Plymouth Fury Up for Sale Again, Costs a Fortune

Back in September 2021, the 1960 Plymouth Fury that Richard Petty raced in his early NASCAR days popped up for sale and failed to find a new home. Come October 2022, and the race-spec Mopar is up for grabs again. If you're looking to own a piece of NASCAR history, now's your chance!
Petty drove this stunning blue and white Fury in the 1960 Grand National Series, scoring three wins and 16 top-five finishes. These wins were his second, third, and fourth triumphs in NASCAR's premier series. He finished the season in second place, behind Rex White.
Some 52 years later and the iconic no. 43 car looks absolutely stunning thanks to a no-expenses-spared restoration described to be as period correct as possible. Not only does the iconic "Petty Blue" livery look authentic, but the Fury also hides a period-correct 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) RB V8 of the raised block variety under the hood.
And that's pretty amazing because this Mopar had a rough life after Petty was done with it. Modified and raced in lower-level series, it had its original body replaced with an updated version. Once retired, the Fury ended up parked outside for 30 years, becoming a pile of rust.
Luckily, the car was rediscovered, and, once authenticated by Richard Petty, it was restored by Kim Haynes and went on display at Wayne Lensing's Historic Auto Attractions Museum in Roscoe, Illinois. With the museum having been changing focus to a different theme, this historic Mopar is now in need of a new home.
But it's not the first time the Fury is going up for sale. It was auctioned off a few years back, but it failed to sell because of a massive $10-million reserve, despite a high bid of $3.5 million. In 2021, the race car was unable to change hands despite a buy-it-now price of $750,000.
Now offered by eBay seller "waynelhc," the 1960 Fury wears a more expensive sticker of $1.2 million. The ad includes a "make offer" option, but it's unlikely that the seller will accept anything below a seven-figure sum.
But is this vintage racer worth that much? Well, it's the oldest Petty race car in existence, and many experts agree it's the second-most coveted NASCAR-spec vehicle behind Richard's infamous 1970 Plymouth Superbird. All told, it's one of the most important race machines ever built in the U.S., but it remains to be seen if NASCAR buffs are willing to pay the million-dollar tag.
