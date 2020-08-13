Revival Cycles Outdid Themselves Again Building ‘The Six’ From Scratch

Revival Cycles have delivered some stunning custom bikes over the years, including a reimagined Triumph Bobber, the impressive Birdcage BMW and a heavily modified 1999 Ducati ST4, by the name of Odioso.
They proudly describe themselves as “a cultural center for motorcyclists,” with a gifted and deeply passionate team “that pulls all the pieces into a precise equilibrium to produce remarkable machines, events and products.”
After taking a closer look at some of the remarkable works of art in their portfolio, I’ll have to agree. The sheer amount of creativity that’s been put into these builds is genuinely insane, resulting in some of the most authentic custom machines you will ever come across!
BMW racer from the 1920s, nicknamed the Landspeeder, for the Haas Moto Museum in Dallas, Texas. Its owner, Robert B. Haas was awe-struck by this masterpiece and wished to discuss yet another project with Revival Cycles.
As the main source of inspiration for this new undertaking, Haas proposed the spectacular art-deco motorcycle introduced by Georges Roy back in 1929, The Majestic. To say that this bad boy was ahead of its time would be an understatement; it was unlike anything the motorcycle industry had seen at that time.
“Team Revival has been somewhat obsessed with its design language and flow since seeing a Majestic in photos and then first laying eyes on one at the Barber museum a few years ago.”
Honda CBX six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,000cc and a redline of 9,500 rpm, describing it as “a truly impressive feat of mechanical engineering.”
The following step involved choosing large diameter wheels to match the powerplant’s proportions, as well as the overall design language of the bike. Revival eventually settled for antique 28” (71.1 cm) Firestone replica tires made by Coker and proceeded to being working on the chassis.
Using a rendering as their starting point, the team built functional front and rear swingarms, besides enabling the control arms to not only steer the front wheel hub, but also the suspension’s angle. Along with Ohlins linkage-actuated shocks and dampers, this provided Revival’s timeless motorcycle with exceptional handling and stability.
Before being delivered to its new owner, The Six was taken for a test ride on the nearby Circuit of The Americas and performed better than anyone had expected. It proved itself to be a practical machine, besides a visual display of spectacular craftmanship!
For Revival Cycles, The Six is just one among several other mechanical marvels and we are hyped to see what else they’ll be delighting us with in the future.
