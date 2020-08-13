autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
If you like steampunk stuff and two-wheelers, then you’re going to love The Revival Six!

Revival Cycles Outdid Themselves Again Building ‘The Six’ From Scratch

13 Aug 2020, 9:21 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
The Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival SixThe Revival Six
Revival Cycles have delivered some stunning custom bikes over the years, including a reimagined Triumph Bobber, the impressive Birdcage BMW and a heavily modified 1999 Ducati ST4, by the name of Odioso.

They proudly describe themselves as “a cultural center for motorcyclists,” with a gifted and deeply passionate team “that pulls all the pieces into a precise equilibrium to produce remarkable machines, events and products.

After taking a closer look at some of the remarkable works of art in their portfolio, I’ll have to agree. The sheer amount of creativity that’s been put into these builds is genuinely insane, resulting in some of the most authentic custom machines you will ever come across!

The firm even assembled a tribute to the renowned Henne BMW racer from the 1920s, nicknamed the Landspeeder, for the Haas Moto Museum in Dallas, Texas. Its owner, Robert B. Haas was awe-struck by this masterpiece and wished to discuss yet another project with Revival Cycles.

As the main source of inspiration for this new undertaking, Haas proposed the spectacular art-deco motorcycle introduced by Georges Roy back in 1929, The Majestic. To say that this bad boy was ahead of its time would be an understatement; it was unlike anything the motorcycle industry had seen at that time.

Team Revival has been somewhat obsessed with its design language and flow since seeing a Majestic in photos and then first laying eyes on one at the Barber museum a few years ago.

Look, customizing two-wheelers is no easy task, but building a splendid and fully functional replica of a timeless classic that debuted nearly a damn century ago is a completely different story. To power their new baby, Revival decided to go for a Honda CBX six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,000cc and a redline of 9,500 rpm, describing it as “a truly impressive feat of mechanical engineering.

The following step involved choosing large diameter wheels to match the powerplant’s proportions, as well as the overall design language of the bike. Revival eventually settled for antique 28” (71.1 cm) Firestone replica tires made by Coker and proceeded to being working on the chassis.

Using a rendering as their starting point, the team built functional front and rear swingarms, besides enabling the control arms to not only steer the front wheel hub, but also the suspension’s angle. Along with Ohlins linkage-actuated shocks and dampers, this provided Revival’s timeless motorcycle with exceptional handling and stability.

Despite their initial plan of following the bodywork design of Georges Roy’s Majestic, Revival Cycles felt that their newest creation, called The Six, would work a lot better as a naked bike. Its meticulously engineered components were simply too beautiful to be hidden beneath a bunch of panels. The team consulted with Haas, who agreed to let the project flow in this direction.

Before being delivered to its new owner, The Six was taken for a test ride on the nearby Circuit of The Americas and performed better than anyone had expected. It proved itself to be a practical machine, besides a visual display of spectacular craftmanship!

For Revival Cycles, The Six is just one among several other mechanical marvels and we are hyped to see what else they’ll be delighting us with in the future.
revival cycles revival six Honda CBX georges roy Majestic custom classic
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day