Revival Birdcage Motorcycle Previews BMW Motorrad Big Boxer Cruiser for U.S.

At the end of last year, Japanese custom motorcycle garage Custom Works Zon presented the R18 bike, a concept developed around a brand new BMW Motorrad boxer engine that is yet to be introduced. Four months later, a second bike using the engine was unveiled, this time in America. 73 photos



And it too uses the new type of BMW boxer engine.



The bike detailed in the gallery above has been, as said, hand-built, down to the handlebars, footrests, shift lever, seat, and carbon suspension. All of its components have been fitted on a frame made of titanium.



Hiding underneath a silver casing sits the new engine



With this new bike, the German company plans to enter the U.S. market and become the leading name in the segment.



BMW said nothing about the engine, apart from the fact that is reminiscent of the BMW boxer engines created in the 1960s, only with a much larger capacity and featuring air-oil cooling.



Before half of 2019 is done, BMW plans to show its own concept built around this engine, one that it has probably been working on for a while, as the Birdcage alone took six months to complete.



“Following the Departed from Custom Works Zon, this is the second fascinating custom bike built around the prototype of the BMW Motorrad Big Boxer,” said in a statement Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad VP of sales.



