autoevolution

Revival Birdcage Motorcycle Previews BMW Motorrad Big Boxer Cruiser for U.S.

15 Apr 2019, 15:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
At the end of last year, Japanese custom motorcycle garage Custom Works Zon presented the R18 bike, a concept developed around a brand new BMW Motorrad boxer engine that is yet to be introduced. Four months later, a second bike using the engine was unveiled, this time in America.
73 photos
The Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival BirdcageThe Revival Birdcage
Last week, during the Revival Party of the Handbuilt Show in Austin, Texas, U.S.-based garage American Revival Cycles presented the Revival Birdcage, a hand-built tribute to German motorcycle racer Ernst Hennes’ machines of the 1920s, just like the Japanese concept.

And it too uses the new type of BMW boxer engine.

The bike detailed in the gallery above has been, as said, hand-built, down to the handlebars, footrests, shift lever, seat, and carbon suspension. All of its components have been fitted on a frame made of titanium.

Hiding underneath a silver casing sits the new engine BMW Motorrad is working on, one that will be deployed on a motorcycle for the Cruiser segment sometime next year.

With this new bike, the German company plans to enter the U.S. market and become the leading name in the segment.

BMW said nothing about the engine, apart from the fact that is reminiscent of the BMW boxer engines created in the 1960s, only with a much larger capacity and featuring air-oil cooling.

Before half of 2019 is done, BMW plans to show its own concept built around this engine, one that it has probably been working on for a while, as the Birdcage alone took six months to complete.

“Following the Departed from Custom Works Zon, this is the second fascinating custom bike built around the prototype of the BMW Motorrad Big Boxer,” said in a statement Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad VP of sales.

“We will also be showing a BMW Motorrad developed concept bike featuring this engine in the first half-year of 2019.”
Revival Birdcage Motorcycle Revival Birdcage BMW Motorrad BMW boxer engine
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW R 1250 RSBMW R 1250 RSBMW R 1250 RBMW R 1250 RBMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RRBMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 GSBMW R 1250 GSAll BMW models  
 
 