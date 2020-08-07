New Honda CR-Z Trademark Filing Raises More Questions Than Answers

2 Fireblade SP Is Color-Correct, Honda e Is Not, Both Join Red Dot Design Museum

What came as a bit of a surprise is the mid-cycle refresh that debuted



Don’t, however, lose your hope. Honda has filed for CR-Z with the



Is Honda actually thinking about a revival? Is it only a way to protect intellectual property? Nobody except a few higher-ups in Japan and the U.S. know the answers to these questions, but one can only dream of a second generation of the CR-Z.



If our prayers will be indeed answered, then it’s pretty easy to imagine what awaits. The Civic has a hybrid sibling in the guise of the Insight, now try to think of the Insight with two fewer doors and a liftback-styled trunk for a sportier profile.



The third generation – codenamed ZE4 – is made in Japan as well as the United States of America. Both versions rely on a 1.5-liter aspirated engine with four cylinders versus the Civic’s three-pot turbo, as well as a 1.2- kWh battery.



The first generation of the Insight – codenamed ZE1 – is also responsible for paving the way for the CR-Z . Both are three-door liftbacks and hybridized, and yes, the sporty compact was available with a stick shift as well. Offered between 2010 and 2016, Honda pulled the plug on this fellow in order to make room for the Clarity sedan.