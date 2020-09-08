Revival Cycles Converted This Ducati ST4 Into a Wild Sidecar Motorcycle

Believe it or not, the starting point for this outlandish project really was a 1999 Ducati ST4. While this may not be your first pick for a donor when looking to create a sidecar motocrosser, the daredevils over at Revival Cycles are always up for a challenge. Besides the ST4, their options were limited to a Triumph Bonneville, an MV Agusta Brutale or a Moto Guzzi Centauro. Obviously, not a single one of these bikes were suited to the workshop’s vision.
Nonetheless, the Revival pros decided to work with whatever they had available and chose Ducati’s fierce monstrosity as the cornerstone for their ambitious undertaking. Sure, the end result may be a little (uh, very) unorthodox, but we’ll have to agree that it’s a genuine example of unrestrained creativity. To be frank, I find it truly fascinating!
For starters, let’s go back to this thing’s roots and remind ourselves where it all began. The 1999 Ducati ST4 is brought to life by a ruthless four-stroke DOHC V-twin powerplant, with a gargantuan displacement of 916cc and four valves per cylinder. When prompted, this liquid-cooled bad boy will unleash up to 105 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of torque output at 6,500 revs.
Stopping power is handled by two 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers up front, joined by a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end. In terms of suspension, ST4 is supported by a set of Showa 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks at the front, along with a fully adjustable monoshock and an aluminum swingarm at the rear.
Now, since Revival Cycles’ Odioso has very little in common with the original bike, there’s no need to go into any other details. For starters, the firm unveiled Ducati ST4’s ferocious V-twin mill by stripping away the entirety of the motorcycle’s bodywork.
The next step consisted of building a custom sidecar from scratch, using chromoly tubing and a long travel swingarm. This was followed by a rearrangement of ST4’s components, including the oil cooler, lithium ion battery and radiator. These are now housed by the sidecar, offering an even weight distribution throughout the structure.
KTM’s off-road capable suspension. On the opposite end, you will notice a one-off setup that prides itself with a Ducati Monster’s alloy swingarm and an Ohlins coilover shock. The latter can also be found on the sidecar.
Odioso crawls on a pair of 17-inch multi-spoked aluminum wheels, enveloped in all-terrain rubber. The Revival team equipped the wheels with high-performance Brembo brakes and crafted a new fuel tank to match the desired aesthetic. To top it all off, the bike was rewired using a Motogadget M-Unit and a unique saddle was upholstered in-house.
Finally, the oddly colorful paintwork intends to reflect the sheer amount of pure fun to be had while riding this untamed animal. It might be slightly unconventional, but it’ll certainly make this funky piece of machinery stand out!
What are your thoughts on Revival Cycles otherworldly Ducati ST4 makeover?
Nonetheless, the Revival pros decided to work with whatever they had available and chose Ducati’s fierce monstrosity as the cornerstone for their ambitious undertaking. Sure, the end result may be a little (uh, very) unorthodox, but we’ll have to agree that it’s a genuine example of unrestrained creativity. To be frank, I find it truly fascinating!
For starters, let’s go back to this thing’s roots and remind ourselves where it all began. The 1999 Ducati ST4 is brought to life by a ruthless four-stroke DOHC V-twin powerplant, with a gargantuan displacement of 916cc and four valves per cylinder. When prompted, this liquid-cooled bad boy will unleash up to 105 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of torque output at 6,500 revs.
Stopping power is handled by two 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers up front, joined by a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end. In terms of suspension, ST4 is supported by a set of Showa 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks at the front, along with a fully adjustable monoshock and an aluminum swingarm at the rear.
Now, since Revival Cycles’ Odioso has very little in common with the original bike, there’s no need to go into any other details. For starters, the firm unveiled Ducati ST4’s ferocious V-twin mill by stripping away the entirety of the motorcycle’s bodywork.
The next step consisted of building a custom sidecar from scratch, using chromoly tubing and a long travel swingarm. This was followed by a rearrangement of ST4’s components, including the oil cooler, lithium ion battery and radiator. These are now housed by the sidecar, offering an even weight distribution throughout the structure.
KTM’s off-road capable suspension. On the opposite end, you will notice a one-off setup that prides itself with a Ducati Monster’s alloy swingarm and an Ohlins coilover shock. The latter can also be found on the sidecar.
Odioso crawls on a pair of 17-inch multi-spoked aluminum wheels, enveloped in all-terrain rubber. The Revival team equipped the wheels with high-performance Brembo brakes and crafted a new fuel tank to match the desired aesthetic. To top it all off, the bike was rewired using a Motogadget M-Unit and a unique saddle was upholstered in-house.
Finally, the oddly colorful paintwork intends to reflect the sheer amount of pure fun to be had while riding this untamed animal. It might be slightly unconventional, but it’ll certainly make this funky piece of machinery stand out!
What are your thoughts on Revival Cycles otherworldly Ducati ST4 makeover?