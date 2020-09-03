Ducati 1098 Experiences a Profound Makeover at the Hands of Moto Essence

2 Ducati Introduces the e-Scrambler e-Bike, Inspired by the Scrambler Moto

If you’re digging this reborn 2007 Ducati 1098 as much as I am, you might want to pay Moto Essence a visit on their La Veuve Noir’s story begins as a regular '07 model of Ducati ’s almighty 1098 range. I’ll have to point out the obvious and say that the 1098 is a breathtaking masterpiece straight out of the box, period. Not only does it pack a ridiculous amount of untamed power, it is also a genuinely stunning bike!This two-wheeled monstrosity is powered by a fierce L-twin engine, codenamed Testastretta Evoluzione. The liquid-cooled mill is fed by a high-end Marelli electronic fuel injection, and prides itself with a gargantuan displacement of 1099cc. As to its output figures, the leviathan will produce up to 160 hp at 9,750 rpm, accompanied by 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) of torque at 8,000 revs.It is nested inside a tubular steel trellis frame, along with a six-speed transmission that channels power to a chain final drive. At the front, 1098 is supported by a set of fully adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks from Showa, joined by an adjustable monoshock and a single-sided aluminum swingarm on the opposite end.The whole thing rolls on a pair of 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, equipped with dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and radially-mounted Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers up front, coupled with a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) disc and two-piston caliper at the rear.Despite its humungous powerplant and top-of-the-line equipment, Ducati’s beast is surprisingly light. It weighs only 381 lbs (173 kg) dry, while its wheelbase measures 56.3 inches (143 cm). Without going into any other details, it’s pretty safe to conclude that the 1098 is one hell of a machine, even by today’s standards.Back in 2015, Dominik Hermes and Oliver Werner founded Moto Essence near Munich, Germany. Their workshop specializes in everything from spectacular restorations and repairs, to engine refurbishing and tasty custom builds. As you browse their extensive portfolio, you will come across an astounding Ducati 1098-based masterpiece that’ll have you awe-struck!One day, a customer requested that they work their magic on his crashed 1098. To make matters worse, the bike had been exposed to harsh weather and corrosion was slowly devouring its bodywork away. Obviously, the Moto Essence duo was up for the task.They began by stripping the marvel bare of its ill-fated body panels and restoring the main frame to its former glory. Next, a new subframe was crafted to serve for housing a gorgeous one-off tail section that might give you an idea as to why this project was named La Veuve Noir (The Black Widow).Speaking of the tail, you will notice an incorporated exhaust muffler, joined by a second eccentric piece to its right. The bike’s original dashboard and fuel tank were retained, but its fairing and twin headlights were removed to make room for a vintage-style setup, consisting of a round retro module, gripped by a custom-built bracket.On the other hand, by disposing of 1098’s stock fairing, the two-man team uncovered its gruesome electrics. As a result, countless painstaking hours were spent concealing those nasty wires, as well as incorporating the battery into the motorcycle’s frame. Furthermore, a unique engine cover was created to completely disguise the electrical shebang.Lastly, the Testastretta Evoluzione mill remained mostly untouched, but I’ll bet it breathes a lot better thanks to the fresh exhaust system and tweaked air vents. To be fair, we can’t blame these folks for choosing not to fiddle with a state-of-the-art engine that generates 160 mighty ponies in its standard form, right?If you’re digging this reborn 2007 Ducati 1098 as much as I am, you might want to pay Moto Essence a visit on their Facebook page. Their portfolio is truly fascinating and guarantees to fill your moto-loving heart with pure joy!