Ducati 1098 Experiences a Profound Makeover at the Hands of Moto Essence

3 2019 BMW X5 With AC Schnitzer Body Kit Looks Like a Beast

More on this:

AC Schnitzer Rolls Out BMW M8 Gran Coupe Tuning Program With 720 PS

The M8 , as you’re well aware, is available in three body styles. The Gran Coupe is the longest, more comfortable, and spacious of the lot, and with the Competition package, it’s also a powerful touring car. AC Schnitzer, however, can do better. McLaren 720S levels of horsepower better. 6 photos



ACS also offers a suspension kit that lowers the front axle by 25 to 30 millimeters and the rear axle by 15 to 20 millimeters, improving handling without compromising the ride quality. What about the car’s corners? The perfect combo would be forged wheels and 21-inch rubber from Michelin.



In terms of aerodynamic upgrades, the list starts off with carbon-fiber side skirts in black. A two-piece primed rear spoiler and a black front splitter are available as well, and all of these components look the part on the demo vehicle in the photo gallery. The tuning company didn’t forget the interior, which can be spruced up with aluminum pedals, an aluminum footrest, and paddle shifters lasered from 2-millimeter aluminum with the ACS logo.



The finishing touch? That would be something you don’t necessarily need, namely a key holder designed to fit into the center console’s cup holder. Why would someone pony up a few euros on it when the key fob can be kept in the driver’s pocket or in the cup holder? Considering that it’s milled from a block of aluminum and engraved with the tuner’s name, some people may be interested in such an item for the aesthetics and bragging rights.







720 PS translates to 710 horsepower, just like the mid-engine land missile from Woking. As for torque, 850 Nm or 627 pound-feet makes the tuned fastback sedan a rather interesting proposition. The additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a control unit for the engine that includes warranty, a certificate of authenticity, as well as homologation.also offers a suspension kit that lowers the front axle by 25 to 30 millimeters and the rear axle by 15 to 20 millimeters, improving handling without compromising the ride quality. What about the car’s corners? The perfect combo would be forged wheels and 21-inch rubber from Michelin.In terms of aerodynamic upgrades, the list starts off with carbon-fiber side skirts in black. A two-piece primed rear spoiler and a black front splitter are available as well, and all of these components look the part on the demo vehicle in the photo gallery. The tuning company didn’t forget the interior, which can be spruced up with aluminum pedals, an aluminum footrest, and paddle shifters lasered from 2-millimeter aluminum with the ACS logo.The finishing touch? That would be something you don’t necessarily need, namely a key holder designed to fit into the center console’s cup holder. Why would someone pony up a few euros on it when the key fob can be kept in the driver’s pocket or in the cup holder? Considering that it’s milled from a block of aluminum and engraved with the tuner’s name, some people may be interested in such an item for the aesthetics and bragging rights. AC Schnitzer hasn’t published any pricing for the aforementioned components, but as a refresher, the M8 Gran Coupe isn’t exactly affordable either. Over in its domestic market, the F93 in this specification starts at 121,263 euros while the Competition kicks off from 162,497 euros.