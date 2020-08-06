autoevolution
Is it just me, or have we witnessed quite a downpour of gorgeous dirt bikes lately?

2021 Beta 300 RX Is the Next Motocross Star

Beta doesn’t exactly require much of an introduction. The Italian manufacturer’s history goes all the way back to 1904, when it was founded by Giuseppe Bianchi and Arrigo Tosi as Società Giuseppe Bianchi. At that time, the Florence-based company only produced bicycles, but shifted focus towards the two-wheeler industry in 1948.

The firm manufactured two-stroke road motorcycles throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s, such as the Beta 160 Vulcano Sport, and only made a debut on the off-road branch in the 1970s. To this date, their models have been ridden by some of the world’s most legendary trials champions, including Jordi Tarrés and Dougie Lampkin. Additionally, Beta won three consecutive FIM Enduro World Championships between 2017 and 2019, with Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe as their riders.

For 2021, Beta has a new two-stroke motocross bad boy they’d like you to see. Its name is 300 RX and it looks ready for some off-road adrenaline!

Although the pictures we currently have at hand are of a pre-production version rather than the final product that’ll hit the assembly line, they’ll still give you a pretty good idea as to what we can expect, so let’s dive in and talk details.

Beta’s 300 RX will come equipped with an electric start that’ll bring its 293cc two-stroke engine to life. The latter will send its raw power to the wheels through a six-speed transmission. It is claimed by the company that these components are all specifically tuned to deliver an optimized motocross performance. Riders will also be able to adjust the powerplant’s output with an adjustable power valve.

In terms of chassis, a unique frame has been developed exclusively for the 300 RX, while its suspension is provided with 12.2-inch (31 cm) of travel at the front and 11.6-inch (29.5 cm) at the rear. We also notice a Sachs shock, along with a KYB closed-cartridge fork. Their settings were fine-tuned by none other than Beta U.S.A.’s own suspension department.

The RX model shows how much fun a two-stroke can be.” says Tim Pilg, President of Beta U.S.A. “The sound and feeling of the bike are unmatched and I hope our future owners of the model will appreciate the effort put into the bike. It is truly special.

To describe the 300 RX’s objective, he adds that Beta “wanted to build an MX bike that utilized many of the characteristics" of their existing dirt bikes, “but with more power and stiffer suspension.

This beast will come with a lithium battery, Nissin brakes and Brembo hydraulic clutch, as well as a motocross-specific 19-inch (48.3 cm) rear wheel. To top it all off, a VForce reed assembly, composite subframe and a fuel tank with a capacity of 2.6 gallons also make an appearance.

Beta intends to ship the first 300 RX models in October 2021 and mentioned that the number of units produced would be relatively limited. Its suggested retail price sits at $9,199, which includes a six-month warranty.

One thing’s for sure, this monster out for some serious off-road action and we look forward to seeing it spread its wings!
