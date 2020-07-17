2021 Honda CRF450R Revealed as Cornering Freak

In the world of motocross racing, the name Honda speaks volumes. The Japanese carmaker has been involved for decades, and cemented its position as a household name of the sports about twenty years ago, when it launched the CRF450R. Twenty years and countless variants later, the CRF family is getting ready for a new chapter in its life.
This week, Honda announced the new versions of the CRF450R, together with the launch of the new CRF450RWE and CRF450RX. All have been revamped to be in accord with a new design philosophy the bike maker calls “Razor Sharp Cornering.”
In fact, the cornering abilities of the motorcycles were the center point of the overhaul. To achieve the best possible results, Honda deployed a new version of the twin-spar aluminum frame, improved to “reduce lateral rigidity for improved cornering performance and stability.“
A new swingarm has been added to the rear, while the Unicam engine powering the bikes along has been updated with tweaks to the decompression system, intake and exhaust.
“Having already earned a place on the list of all-time successful Honda models, the CRF450R continues to demonstrate Honda’s commitment to winning,” said in a statement Lee Edmunds, Senior Manager of Powersports Marketing at American Honda.
“With its emphasis on cornering performance, we’re confident that the all-new 2021 model will help Red Riders write their own names in the record books with dominant performances from gate drop to checkered flag.”
All three bikes are already available for order at Honda dealers. The CRF450R sells for $9,599, the CRF450RWE for $12,380, and the CRF450RX for $9,899. Honda says that despite the new generation being here, the 2020 CRF450R will continue to be offered to customers for the immediate future.
You can read all about the changes made to the bikes for the 2021 model year in the press release section below.
