autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Reverse Panda Bugatti Chiron Looks Like an Adorable Monster

14 Nov 2017, 14:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Bugatti might only bring 500 units of the Chiron to the world, but you shouldn't expect this to fully quench the owners' thirst for individuality. As such, those who are fortunate enough to configure such a hypercar, will obviously go for uber-impressive specs and we're here to show you one that easily stands out.
8 photos
Aston Martin DB11Audi R8Bugatti ChironDodge ChargerFerrari LaFerrariMercedes-AMG GTFord Mustang
The Chiron we have here comes all the way from Dubai, with the two-tone attire of the machine drawing attention like nothing else. Those of you seeking a bit of actual color could turn to the blue finish of the brake calipers. And it seems that the owner went for an uber-dark window tint, one that matches the dark finish covering most of the 1,500 hp devil's body.

Now, you might wonder why we used the "Reverse Panda" description for the beast in the title above. Well, it all has to do with the Chiron that earned the Panda nickname.

Those of you who are unfamiliar with the Panda Chiron will find the cute monster in the piece of YouTube footage at the bottom of the page. Interestingly, we're also dealing with an example of the hypercar that features Arab plates.

And while we're talking Bugatti Chiron specs, there are certainly aficionados out there who prefer to get beyond the Black & White point. As such, we've brought along another incarnation of the Molsheim halo car, one that comes dressed in... gray, albeit with blue accents that make everything delicious - you can check out this Bug in the Instagram photos below.

As usual, we'll keep an eye out for special Bugatti Chiron specs and, as more and more owners of the W16 animal take delivery of their speed devils, we'll show the quad-turbo creatures to you. Meanwhile, you can check out our supercar spec game tales for a richer bouquet.


 

What do you think of this unique Bugatti Chiron? Owner @mansoorbinmohammed #bugatti #chiron #dubai

A post shared by Arab cars | سيارات العرب (@3rab_cars) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:59am PST




 

„Hello I’m the GreyBeast“ Bugatti Chiron 🇫🇷💀♠️ ——————————–———— #luxus #luxury #car #Bugatti #Chiron #veyron #v16 #audi #beamer #bimmer #mercedes #lamborghini #ferrari #porsche #bentley #rollsroyce #ford #landrover #koenigsegg #chevrolet #pagani #carpoet #car_poet #Germany #Hamburg #luebeck #lübeck #businessman #businesswoman #business

A post shared by CarPoet ♠️ (@car_poet) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:04am PST

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti hypercar supercar spec game
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Super SportBUGATTI Veyron Super Sport ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand SportBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport ExoticBUGATTI Type 251BUGATTI Type 251 ExoticAll BUGATTI models  