Reverse Panda Bugatti Chiron Looks Like an Adorable Monster

The Chiron we have here comes all the way from Dubai, with the two-tone attire of the machine drawing attention like nothing else. Those of you seeking a bit of actual color could turn to the blue finish of the brake calipers. And it seems that the owner went for an uber-dark window tint, one that matches the dark finish covering most of the 1,500 hp devil's body.
Now, you might wonder why we used the "Reverse Panda" description for the beast in the title above. Well, it all has to do with the Chiron that earned the Panda nickname.
Those of you who are unfamiliar with the Panda Chiron will find the cute monster in the piece of YouTube footage at the bottom of the page. Interestingly, we're also dealing with an example of the hypercar that features Arab plates.
And while we're talking Bugatti Chiron specs, there are certainly aficionados out there who prefer to get beyond the Black & White point. As such, we've brought along another incarnation of the Molsheim halo car, one that comes dressed in... gray, albeit with blue accents that make everything delicious - you can check out this Bug in the Instagram photos below.
As usual, we'll keep an eye out for special Bugatti Chiron specs and, as more and more owners of the W16 animal take delivery of their speed devils, we'll show the quad-turbo creatures to you. Meanwhile, you can check out our supercar spec game
tales for a richer bouquet.
What do you think of this unique Bugatti Chiron? Owner @mansoorbinmohammed #bugatti #chiron #dubai
„Hello I’m the GreyBeast“ Bugatti Chiron 🇫🇷💀♠️ ——————————–———— #luxus #luxury #car #Bugatti #Chiron #veyron #v16 #audi #beamer #bimmer #mercedes #lamborghini #ferrari #porsche #bentley #rollsroyce #ford #landrover #koenigsegg #chevrolet #pagani #carpoet #car_poet #Germany #Hamburg #luebeck #lübeck #businessman #businesswoman #business
