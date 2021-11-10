Revamped Range Rover Classic Oozes Cool

To most people, a worn-out Range Rover Classic has lived its best life and deserves a peaceful slot at the scrap yard, but not Kingsley Cars. They see an old broken Range Rover as a blank canvas ready for a new lease on life. Alex Goy from Carfection had a chance to drive one of these restored goldies.
Kingsley Cars build process is quite methodological. Each of their builds starts off as a thoroughly knackered Range Rover. It’s put through a rigorous restoration process stripping all the body and interior panels.
The team inspects, repairs, or replaces damaged panels. Rotten bits under the skin get a makeover and coat to make them future-proof. Repair and replacement of the exhaust, tires, and components are a must before the body is re-trimmed and painted.
The most important part of the vehicle is the engine, which is also an essential part of the Kingsley Cars restoration process. The team not only restores the motor but has fettled the Rover V8 to make up to 310 hp depending on the spec. If you are looking to make more power, you can throw in an LS -swap.
The Range Rover’s 60s suspensions in today’s standard feels like driving through a corn field. Kingsley Cars has its own suspension setup to help improve the original Range Rover’s handling. They have also developed a sturdier set of brakes that fit perfectly behind the Range Rover’s small wheels.
Depending on your budget, Kingsley can customize your interior to your taste. You also get modern technology like Apple Car Play and decent air conditioning.
According to Kingsley Cars Founder Damon Oorloff, his business is the national transfusion of Range Rovers in a field, and his objective is to keep the cool of the Range Rovers and lose the outdatedness.
So, what does Goy think about the drive experience? Compared to anything today, he feels it’s slow and soggy, but when you put your foot down, you get beautiful waves of torque and a delicious V8 noise.
