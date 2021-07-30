Man Takes His Land Rover for Swimming Lessons, Turns It Into a Scuba Rover

3 Bowler Finally Tunes the New LR Defender, but You Can’t Drive It on the Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acapella (@acapella_2.0) Watching a monster truck go through deep water is always cool. Seeing how far its off-road capabilities can take it is truly mesmerizing, but a Land Rover attempting to cross a lake is a whole 'nother story.Okay, the company did officially state that a Land Rover 4x4 can actually go through water up to 3 feet (90 cm) deep. But wading through three feet is one thing and fully submerging your vehicle is another. And we're talking here about a 1987 Range Rover Classic, which, a man named Nathan Gibbons from Derbyshire, England, is trying to take it to swimming lessons.According to Derby Telegraph , this is not the first dive he's taken with the vehicle. Nathan decided to make his old Range Rover Classic amphibious after he and his friends drowned its engine in a river back in April.That was enough to spark an even crazier idea in his mind: cross an entire lake with it. And he did. Nathan and his friends gathered up again for the stunt. After he fitted a huge handmade "snorkel" to the engine of the 1987 classic, he and one of his friends plunged into the water. They had to hold their breath for 15 seconds before making it out.You can actually see in the video below that the 4x4 vanished into the water in a field in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, leaving only the duct-taped engine "snorkel" and some of the roof visible. They didn't even bother pulling up their windows for this risky maneuver (don't try this, folks).As crazy as it might sound, Nathan has plans for even more daring challenges in the future. "We've got to repair the Range Rover first, but we've got a little Smart car, and we're on about making it do a jump in the water.", he says to Derby Telegraph.