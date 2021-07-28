Bowler Finally Tunes the New LR Defender, but You Can’t Drive It on the Road

Magonis Unleashes First Boat, the E-550: Electric and Italian Luxury for Pennies

Set to make its public debut at the Iceland Hill Rally, on August 6-8, the new Defender racer is based on the 90 body style , and uses the 300 PS (296/ 221) Ingenium 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine.It features an FIA-spec roll cage, modified front and rear subframes with additional bracing for the bespoke suspension designed together with Fox, which elevates the ground clearance by 25 mm (1 in), has rally-spec 18-inch wheels, and all-terrain tires.Bowler, which has been part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) family since the end of 2019, has also improved the engine and transmission cooling. Things such as the racebox, tuned, rally system integration with the JLR safety gear, adapted body control unit, integrated wiring harness for the new components, navigator control unit for lights, washer and horn, and full underbody protection are included.Additional windscreen washers were added to the hood to deal with the competition levels of water splash. The trail lights provide better illumination at night, and the side and rear windows were replaced by polycarbonate parts. The driver and co-pilot will be strapped in by the six-point racing harness, and in case things go south, internal and external electrical cut-off switches were installed. Moreover, there is also an integrated, hand-held fire suppression system on deck.Pricing for the 2022 Challenge version of the new Land Rover Defender will kick off at £99,500 ($137,679) in the United Kingdom, including the Bowler-prepped rally car, entry into the 2022 series that starts next March, and event support. Additional accessories that were developed as part of this program will launch later this year.

