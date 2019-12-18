JLR Acquires Land Rover Specialist Bowler

4 2020 Land Rover Defender Gets Pushed to the Limit on No Time to Die Movie Set

As you're well aware, Jaguar Land Rover is in a bit of a financial pinch. But things are getting better with each passing month, which is why the British automaker's portfolio now includes Bowler.



In light of this acquisition, here’s hope that special editions from the SVO department will be just as durable and exciting to drive as the vehicles that Bowler is known for. After all, those two are the best things that Jaguar Land Rover could learn and adopt from Bowler. “Bow what now?” Top Gear enthusiasts – namely those who have watched the first series with the three amigos – remember that Bowler is a UK-based specialist of all things Land Rover. Question is, why did an automotive giant like Jaguar Land Rover need Bowler’s expertise?“Adding the Bowler team’s skills and experience to those of SV, Vehicle Personalisation, and Classic is a key step in our strategy to create an exciting and diverse portfolio of products and businesses within Special Vehicle Operations,” declared Michael van der Sande.“For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions,” concluded the head honcho of the Special Vehicle Operations department. You know, the guys responsible for the record-breaking XE SV Project 8 super sedan and F-Type Project 7.JLR underlines that Bowler is fully owned by the British group, and for the foreseeable future, the subsidiary will continue to operate from its stomping ground of Belper in Derbyshire, England.The company’s founder, Andrew “Drew” Bowler, died in 2016. He founded Bowler in 1985, and the first big break for him was the Tomcat from which the Wildcat was eventually born. The Nemesis is another high point of the company, an off-roader based on the Range Rover Sport.Going through the ads listed on the Bowler’s website, the current lineup includes Defender projects such as the Bulldog pickup truck with a supercharged V8 (priced at 92,000 pounds sterling), the Griffin (70,000), Defender Challenge (35,000), and a prototype race truck. Made-to-order vehicles aren’t all that plentiful because the Bulldog is the only one on the list.In light of this acquisition, here’s hope that special editions from the SVO department will be just as durable and exciting to drive as the vehicles that Bowler is known for. After all, those two are the best things that Jaguar Land Rover could learn and adopt from Bowler.

