Three-Wheel Honda With 66-Inchers Goes Out on a Lake Adventure, Almost Survives

These days, just about everyone is planning a relaxing road trip. Not the owner of the "WhistlinDiesel" channel on YouTube, who probably decided this summer’s adventures need to include a lake crossing on a big tire Honda three-wheeler contraption. Don’t say it’s crazy, because we’ve seen bigger stuff from the guy (a.k.a. Cody Detwiler in real life) and his team.
Quite literally, because the little Honda three-wheeler doesn’t fit his usual bill of shenanigans. After all, some people do crazy stuff on YouTube for pure entertainment and more subscribers, and then there’s that special category where folk like Cody and his team fit in. To give you a few examples, he’s recently been responsible for dropping a poor Toyota Hilux pickup truck from around 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).
He’s also the author of the authority- or minority-offending stunts that involved taking an eight-wheel Chevrolet Silverado (nicknamed Monstermax) for a swim in the ocean or equipping a red Dodge Challenger Hellcat with horse and buggy wheels, dressing up as an Amish, and doing burnouts with the oddity.
This time around, he’s apparently toned down on the dimensions of the vehicle he’s using and abusing. But only apparently, because after some usual theatricals and other antics (one can skip past them to the 2:43 mark) we see that his first idea that involved fitting a Honda three-wheeler with another set of tires was, well, unsuccessful, considering the immediate dive seen at the 3:45 mark.
Naturally, “if at first, you don’t succeed, quadruple the tire size.” So, the little Honda three-wheeler was equipped with a nice pair of 66 inchers taken directly from Monstermax. They make their appearance from the 4:09 mark along with the necessary lifejackets (no, they’re not for safety reasons) and empty oil jugs that in theory should help the front remain level as the rider powers up the throttle for a joyful lake ride.
Amazingly, the setup works, and after Cody explains why the threads of the tires are backward (if not, the vehicle would move in the opposite direction), he immediately embarks on a series of stunts. A crowd appears to watch the shenanigans unfold, but everything has a limit—or at least the vehicle does. As such, we can watch it take a second nose-dive at the 7:30 mark and hope it will be allowed to rest in pieces from now on.
