Retail Mogul Sells His Luxury Explorer, One of the Largest Sailing Yachts in the World

As one of the largest sailing yachts in the world, built by a famous shipyard, it’s not surprising that Rosehearty had such a fascinating story – after being custom designed for the famous media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, it was eventually sold to another billionaire, who turned it into a fierce, record-breaking explorer. Now, it begins a new story, adding to its famous past.
This stunning white superyacht was destined for great things – it was built in 2006, by the reputable Perini Navi, featuring an exclusive interior created by the famous French designer Christian Liaigre, and to the exact specifications of Rupert Murdoch himself. It would soon be one of the finalists in the 2007 Boat International World Superyacht, for the Best Sailing Yacht over 45 meters. At 184 feet (56 meters), the yacht that was named after a small Scottish village made an impression everywhere it sailed.
Retail developer Joey Kaempfer was so impressed, in fact, that he was willing to haggle with Murdoch in 2014, in order to keep Rosehearty for himself. The man who has created McArthurGlen, considered Europe’s largest developer of designer outlet parks, had a dream of becoming a modern adventurer and sailing to some of the most challenging locations on the planet. The majestic superyacht that had been designed for indulgence and relaxation would become a fierce explorer.
Kaempher told Boat International that he spent several million pounds to prepare Rosehearty for the upcoming adventures. The flybdrige cover was replaced with one that was resistant to ice, and the ship was fitted with stronger lights plus an advanced night vision equipment, so that icebergs could be easily detected. It was worth it – the yacht successfully transited the famous Northwest Passage, on the way to Greenland.
In the spirit of modern luxury explorers, Rosehearty also flaunted an elegant lounge area with a 60” TV, a generous main saloon, and the most precious material throughout, including Hermes leather, pale oak and ebony. In addition to the six original cabins, Kaempher turned the office on the main deck into a cabin, as well.
After several expeditions in remote locations, the luxurious sailing yacht is ready to begin a new chapter. Since the recent sale was carried out off-market, the price is unknown. The media reported a whopping $29.7 million price in 2014, when Kaempfer purchased it – its current value would not be too far from that, especially after having been turned into a true explorer.
