Lürssen Offers a More Detailed Look at the Magical, Gorgeous Alice Superyacht Concept

Earlier this year, ahead of the 2021 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show, the prestigious shipyard Lürssen presented what would become one of this year’s most spectacular concepts: Alice. More details on the absolutely magical superyacht concept have been released.
Alice is named so to honor its source of inspiration, Lewis Carroll’s fantasy classic “Alice in Wonderland.” It is a surprisingly magical and refreshing take on superyacht design, one which completely erases the main deck and replaces it with an open deck which, in turn, has been converted into a green space.
Alice lives up to its inspiration, with features you would never find on a superyacht, but rather in a park: ponds, a river, and luxurious vegetation. Putting a garden on a superyacht is a most surprising creative decision, and while it would probably be very impractical to maintain at sea, it’s not used for the shock factor. Instead, it would serve to help guests reconnect with nature, even when they’re literally surrounded by it.
Perhaps even more magical is the combination of these surprise, natural elements with state-of-the-art technology, green design, and luxury amenities. Overall, Alice is a standout, even if it never moves past the model stage, where it is now situated.
At the same time, Lürssen is convinced that features on Alice will seep into future designs so, even if this superyacht is never built, it’s still a project worth exploring further. The shipyard has released new renders of Alice, mostly showing the interiors. In keeping with the magical, serene tone of the place, they are furnished elegantly and lavishly, in whites and soft blues, with rich and cozy materials. You can see the new renders in the gallery above, where you will also find the original photos that accompanied the project’s presentation.
The uniquely-shaped Alice measures 322 feet (98 meters) in total length and has a generous beam of 56 feet (17 meters), which allows the use of the what-would-be-the-main deck as an open garden. The garden offers relaxation – think of it as a green oasis surrounded by sea – but it also includes a bar, with views up above, to the bottom of a glass pool on the suspended deck. Nearby is a helipad and all the trappings of the A-list life you could expect on a vessel of this size.
At the same time, Alice is eco-friendly, with smart energy management and energy-saving technology, and methanol-based fuel cell propulsion system, which would allow it to cruise emissions-free.
As noted above, Lürssen has made no public announcement regarding further plans for Alice, but all signs point to the fact that it is being used as a possible blueprint for future projects. As of this moment, the shipyard is working on its first fuel-cell hybrid ship, which will be able to anchor and maintain hotel functions for 15 full, emissions-free days or to cruise 1,000 miles (1,609 km) at slow speed. Baby steps.
